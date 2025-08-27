Lucerne police are looking for witnessesRacing cyclist hits 14-year-old in the face as he rides past
27.8.2025
An unknown man hit a 14-year-old cyclist in the face on Tuesday in Lucerne, injuring her. The police are looking for witnesses.
On Tuesday, at around 8 p.m., a young cyclist was riding towards the city center on Xylophonweg in the city of Lucerne. She was riding at walking pace next to a female colleague who was on foot, the cantonal police wrote in a statement.
According to the victim, an unknown racing cyclist crossed the two of them in the Nordpol area and hit the cyclist in the face with his hand as he passed. The man then continued his journey without stopping.
The victim suffered injuries and sought medical treatment.
The Lucerne police are now looking for witnesses who can provide information about the man. The wanted cyclist is described as follows: 45 to 50 years old, long brown-grey hair tied back, green T-shirt, riding a racing bike.