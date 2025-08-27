  1. Residential Customers
Lucerne police are looking for witnesses Racing cyclist hits 14-year-old in the face as he rides past

Dominik Müller

27.8.2025

The Lucerne police are appealing for witnesses to a racing cyclist.
Symbolbild: Luzerner Polizei

An unknown man hit a 14-year-old cyclist in the face on Tuesday in Lucerne, injuring her. The police are looking for witnesses.

27.08.2025, 11:25

27.08.2025, 11:26

On Tuesday, at around 8 p.m., a young cyclist was riding towards the city center on Xylophonweg in the city of Lucerne. She was riding at walking pace next to a female colleague who was on foot, the cantonal police wrote in a statement.

According to the victim, an unknown racing cyclist crossed the two of them in the Nordpol area and hit the cyclist in the face with his hand as he passed. The man then continued his journey without stopping.

The victim suffered injuries and sought medical treatment.

The Lucerne police are now looking for witnesses who can provide information about the man. The wanted cyclist is described as follows: 45 to 50 years old, long brown-grey hair tied back, green T-shirt, riding a racing bike.