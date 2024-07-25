On Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl was riding her bike on the Xylophonweg in the city of Lucerne in the direction of the North Pole. According to the police, an unknown racing cyclist approached from behind in front of the railroad underpass there.
During the overtaking maneuver, the unknown man touched the 12-year-old girl on the upper arm. She fell and injured herself. The racing cyclist continued at high speed without looking after the injured girl.
She then sought medical treatment on her own. According to the police, the cyclist is said to be a man aged between 30 and 40. He was wearing dark-colored cycling clothing with a bicycle helmet and glasses.
The police are looking for the unidentified man or anyone who can provide information about the man or the exact circumstances of the accident. They are asked to contact the Lucerne police.