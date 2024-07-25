Lucerne police are looking for an unknown racing cyclist. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Wednesday, a racing cyclist brought down a girl on her bike in Lucerne. He then left the injured 12-year-old girl lying there. The police are now looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A bicycle accident occurred between a racing cyclist and a girl in Lucerne on Wednesday.

The man simply left the injured 12-year-old girl lying there.

The police are now looking for witnesses. Show more

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old girl was riding her bike on the Xylophonweg in the city of Lucerne in the direction of the North Pole. According to the police, an unknown racing cyclist approached from behind in front of the railroad underpass there.

During the overtaking maneuver, the unknown man touched the 12-year-old girl on the upper arm. She fell and injured herself. The racing cyclist continued at high speed without looking after the injured girl.

She then sought medical treatment on her own. According to the police, the cyclist is said to be a man aged between 30 and 40. He was wearing dark-colored cycling clothing with a bicycle helmet and glasses.

The police are looking for the unidentified man or anyone who can provide information about the man or the exact circumstances of the accident. They are asked to contact the Lucerne police.