The Schumacher family home in Gland VD - this is where the crime allegedly took place. IMAGO/Bestimage

An Australian racing driver is on trial in Nyon for alleged rape at the Schumacher family home in Gland VD. The accused is said to be an acquaintance of Mick Schumacher.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Australian racing driver, a friend of Mick Schumacher, has been charged with rape at the Schumacher family home.

The crime is said to have occurred in 2019 when the alleged victim was unconscious after excessive alcohol consumption.

The trial begins today in Nyon, but the accused has been in hiding for months. Show more

According to "24 Heures", an Australian racing driver has been charged with alleged rape in the Schumacher family home in Gland VD.

The accused is said to be a friend of Mick Schumacher, the son of record Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher, who was involved in an accident. The man is said to have tried to get into Formula 1 in 2019, but is currently banned for doping. The plaintiff is a nurse who was part of the medical team that looked after Michael Schumacher after his serious skiing accident.

According to the report, the nature of the relationship between the two is unclear. The accused had spoken to the investigators of a friendly relationship, and they had kissed once. According to "24 Heures", the alleged victim denies this closeness and described him as a mere family friend.

Alleged victim filed a criminal complaint in January 2022

According to the indictment, the plaintiff played pool and drank cocktails with two colleagues and the accused after the end of her shift in November 2019. Due to the excessive consumption of alcohol, she then fell unconscious and was carried into a staff room by a colleague and the accused. The accused later returned and sexually abused the unconscious woman twice.

In January 2022, the alleged victim filed a criminal complaint. The trial is due to start today at the Nyon District Court, but the accused has been absent for months. Presumption of innocence applies.

