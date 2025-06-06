First the boats wedge into each other, then into the supports of the Kappel Bridge Luzerner Polizei

Two rowing boats wedge into each other off Lucerne and are pulled into the Reuss by the current. They get stuck on the Kappel Bridge and the three rowers go overboard. The police rescue them from the water.

Stefan Michel

On Friday morning shortly before 8 a.m., two racing rowing boats collided on Lake Lucerne off Lucerne, according to Lucerne police. The boats become wedged and unable to maneuver.

The accident takes its course. Due to the rainfall of the last few days, a particularly large amount of water is currently flowing from Lake Lucerne into the Reuss. The current is correspondingly strong.

And so the river pulls the two wedged boats towards Kappelbrücke. There, the double and the skiff (single rowing boat) get stuck on the bridge supports.

It is not clear from the police report when the three rowers went overboard. It must have been under the Kappel Bridge at the latest.

Foot patrol and water police rescue rowers

A police foot patrol and the water police rush to the rescue and help the athletes out of the water. A police diver helps to recover the two boats.

A little further downstream is the Reuss weir. It would have been really dangerous for the rowers swimming there. But they got off lightly.

The police warn of the strong current of the Reuss. For this reason, a particularly large distance should be kept from the pier where the lake flows into the river.