Discriminatory chat group Racism scandal in Lausanne - more police officers suspended

Sven Ziegler

1.9.2025

The police in Lausanne are currently in the spotlight.
sda

The city of Lausanne is stepping up its measures in the police scandal surrounding discriminatory chat groups. Four more officers have been suspended - a total of eight police officers are now affected.

01.09.2025, 16:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Lausanne has issued four additional suspensions in the police scandal.
  • A total of eight officers have now been suspended due to discriminatory messages.
  • The city is setting up a confidential contact point for police officers.
The city of Lausanne drew further consequences in connection with the police scandal on Monday. The authorities announced that four additional suspension proceedings have been opened. Last week, four officers who had spread discriminatory messages in WhatsApp groups had already been suspended.

"All persons who sent the images broadcast during the press conference and who continue to work for the Lausanne police are affected by these eight immediate suspension measures", a statement from the city said.

Death of a teenager. Police violence and allegations of racism put Lausanne in the spotlight

As things stand, no further suspensions are planned. At the same time, the city is setting up a new structure together with a large law firm. It is intended to enable police officers to "speak in absolute confidence", according to the statement.

The affair caused quite a stir after it became known that Lausanne police officers had shared racist and discriminatory content in chat groups.

