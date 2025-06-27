Energy studios will no longer be based in St. Gallen and Lucerne from 2026. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Energy Group Switzerland is closing its radio stations in Lucerne and St. Gallen at the end of 2025. The reason is the increased reach of the main stations - five employees are losing their jobs.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Energy Group Switzerland will cease broadcasting Energy St. Gallen and Energy Lucerne at the end of 2025.

The reason for the decision is the already strong reach of Energy Zurich and Energy Bern in the regions.

The closure will result in the loss of five jobs, while internal solutions are being sought within the Energy Group for a further five employees. Show more

Energy Group Switzerland is realigning its radio strategy with a clear focus on its three largest stations: Energy Zurich, Energy Bern and Energy Basel. The two stations Energy St. Gallen and Energy Lucerne will cease broadcasting operations at the end of 2025, writes Ringier, which owns the Energy Group, in a press release.

With Energy Zurich and Energy Bern, the Energy Group is already reaching a large and growing audience in the Lucerne and St. Gallen regions - their reach is significantly greater than that of the local Energy stations, it says.

"The decision was not an easy one for us", Kevin Gander, CEO of Energy Group Switzerland, is quoted as saying. "We have launched two ambitious projects with Energy Lucerne and Energy St. Gallen. We realized that we already have a strong presence in both regions with our established stations Energy Zurich and Energy Bern."

Five jobs will be lost

The overlap meant that the local stations could never be operated profitably. "Double coverage in these markets therefore makes no sense in the long term."

The closure of the two stations also has personnel consequences: There are currently a total of ten employees with ongoing contracts at the two locations. Five of them will be given the opportunity to continue working within the Energy Group. For five people, the reorganization will mean redundancy.

Energy is in contact with the affected employees and is looking for individual, socially acceptable solutions with regard to their departure.