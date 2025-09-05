In RhB trains, displays not only show the stops, but also advertising. Picture: Keystone

The screens on Rhaetian Railway trains are causing a dispute: a passenger feels harassed by "PassengerTV" and took the matter all the way to the Federal Administrative Court. The court has now referred the case to the Federal Office of Transport.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passenger on the Rhaetian Railway has been complaining for years about the "PassengerTV" screens that disturb him with advertising and colorful clips.

Although the Federal Administrative Court did not uphold his complaint, it referred the case to the Federal Office of Transport.

This means that the supervisory authority must now examine whether the monitors unduly disturb passengers. Show more

A rail customer has had enough of the constant stream of music on the train - and is taking the matter to court. It's about the screens with "PassengerTV" in the carriages of the Rhaetian Railway (RhB). They show news snippets, advertisements and colorful clips. Although they are shown without sound, they are still an imposition for passengers.

He has been fighting this since 2018. The constant color changes and content are annoying, he says. They also interfere with his freedom of information and expression. He wrote to the authorities, but the Graubünden Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Mobility and later the Graubünden Administrative Court turned him down.

The citizen refused to admit defeat. He hired two renowned constitutional and commercial lawyers and finally turned to the Federal Administrative Court.

The point of contention were displays such as those used in numerous buses. KEYSTONE

The court has now decided not to uphold his complaint. The reason: the displays on the train are not a contestable decision, but a so-called "real act" - and therefore not directly contestable before the Federal Administrative Court.

Court: citizens should be able to defend themselves

However, the matter is not completely over. The court referred the case to the Federal Office of Transport (FOT). The FOT oversees the construction and operation of the railroads and is now tasked with checking whether the screens are actually having an unacceptable impact on passengers.

There is also good news for the rail customer financially: he will receive back his advance payment of CHF 1,500. However, he will still have to pay the costs of the two lawyers for the time being.

