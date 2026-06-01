Several trains between Zurich and Olten are canceled or delayed. KEYSTONE

Damage to a switch is restricting rail traffic between Lenzburg and Mägenwil. Travelers on the Olten-Zurich route must expect delays, cancellations and detour.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The railroad line from Olten to Zurich is restricted between Lenzburg and Mägenwil. The reason for this is damage to a switch, as SBB said on Monday in response to an inquiry.

The restriction is expected to last until early Tuesday morning at 01:30, as stated in the SBB app. Travelers can expect delays, train cancellations and detour. Early Monday afternoon, for example, the direct intercity train from Zurich to Bern arrived around ten minutes late. In addition, individual connections were marked as canceled.

SBB's media office was unable to provide more detailed information on the cause of the damage on Monday afternoon when asked by Keystone-SDA.