Rail services between Bern and Fribourg will be interrupted for two months from Friday due to maintenance work. According to SBB, buses will run every 10 minutes until August 25.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to maintenance work, rail services between Bern and Fribourg will be interrupted for two months from today, Friday.

From June 27 to August 25, buses will run every 10 minutes.

Work has been underway between Bern and Fribourg since September 2024.

An intensive construction phase will now begin on Friday.

This includes the complete modernization of Schmitten FR station, the switch conversion at Fribourg station and the complete track maintenance in Düdingen FR. Show more

The complete closure of the line should make it possible to concentrate the necessary work over eight weeks. Otherwise, the restrictions would have taken three years, explained SBB representatives at the beginning of May.

Maintenance work is being carried out at the station in Düdingen FR. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Julien Grindat

In addition, the track and overhead line will be renewed on around eight kilometers between Bern and Flamatt FR. The work will cost around CHF 90 million and employ around 200 people.