The S-Bahn service between Wallisellen and Oerlikon is currently interrupted. KEYSTONE

Rail services in Zurich were restricted in the early evening. Due to an external event, the S-Bahn service between Wallisellen and Zurich main station was interrupted. The disruption has been rectified.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rail services between Zurich Oerlikon and Wallisellen were disrupted in the early evening.

The disruption has now been resolved.

There are still delays on the S8, S14 and S19 lines. Show more

The S-Bahn connection between Wallisellen and Zurich main station was interrupted in the evening. According to an incident report, SBB originally assumed that the interruption would last until 7 pm. The reason was an external event.

The interruption was lifted earlier than announced, but delays are still to be expected. According to SBB, the S8, S14 and S19 lines are affected.