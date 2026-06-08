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Technical fault at SBB Rail services between Zurich and Olten restricted

Noemi Hüsser

8.6.2026

Anyone wishing to travel from Zurich to Olten on Monday morning must expect delays.
Anyone wishing to travel from Zurich to Olten on Monday morning must expect delays.
sda

Due to a technical fault on the railroad system, rail services between Zurich and Olten will be restricted on Monday morning. Travelers can expect delays, train cancellations and detour.

08.06.2026, 10:26

Due to a technical fault on the railroad system, rail traffic on the line between Zurich and Olten between Lenzburg and Rupperswil will be restricted on Monday morning. According to SBB, the disruption is expected to last until around 1 pm.

The IC5, IR35, IR55, S11 and S26 lines are affected. According to SBB, travelers should expect delays, train cancellations and detour.

SBB recommends checking the current operating situation and possible changes shortly before departure.

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