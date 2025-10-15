  1. Residential Customers
Train blocked the line Rail traffic came to a standstill in the Gotthard tunnel

Noemi Hüsser

15.10.2025

A freight train was stuck in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on Wednesday afternoon. (symbolic image)
A freight train was stuck in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on Wednesday afternoon. (symbolic image)
KEYSTONE

There was a standstill in the Gotthard Base Tunnel: a defective train blocked the line on Wednesday afternoon.

15.10.2025, 13:57

15.10.2025, 15:28

After an interruption, trains are once again running through the Gotthard Base Tunnel. The defective freight train could be towed out of the tunnel, as the SBB announced at 3 pm.

The Gotthard Base Tunnel was interrupted from 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon due to a blocked freight train that was obstructing regular traffic.

Passenger trains were diverted via the panoramic route. Passengers had to expect a journey time of around 60 minutes longer.

The EC, IC2 and IC21 lines were affected by the restriction.