There was a standstill in the Gotthard Base Tunnel: a defective train blocked the line on Wednesday afternoon.

After an interruption, trains are once again running through the Gotthard Base Tunnel. The defective freight train could be towed out of the tunnel, as the SBB announced at 3 pm.

The Gotthard Base Tunnel was interrupted from 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon due to a blocked freight train that was obstructing regular traffic.

Passenger trains were diverted via the panoramic route. Passengers had to expect a journey time of around 60 minutes longer.

The EC, IC2 and IC21 lines were affected by the restriction.