Rail traffic on the Olten to Zurich main station line is interrupted between Olten and Aarau, SBB announced on Wednesday morning. The reason for this is a catenary fault. The disruption will last until around 2 pm.

From around 8 a.m., one track will be available again so that occasional train connections can be resumed. IC 1 and IC 8 trains have been running normally since 7.30 a.m. with an additional stop in Olten, according to SBB.

The IR 16 and RE 12 trains (with stops in Olten and Aarau) will also be able to run again from 7.30 am. This will relieve the pressure on the rail replacement buses, SBB continues.

From 10.00 a.m., regional services could also be gradually resumed. The repair work should continue until 14:00. But even after that, they are still expecting isolated cancellations and detour, said Vogler.

Delays, cancellations and detour are to be expected. Travelers between Aarau and Olten are asked to use replacement buses. The IC3, IC5, IR35, IR37, S23, S26 and S29 lines are affected.

The reason for the cancellations between Olten and Aarau: a downed overhead line at Däniken SO station.

The line was damaged by a cargo train at 03:21, said SBB spokesman Bas Vogler at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. As a result, all rail traffic via Olten was severely disrupted. Both long-distance and regional trains were affected.