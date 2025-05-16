On Friday morning, rail traffic was restricted due to a technical fault in Olten SO, as reported by SBB. (archive picture) Keystone

The signal box fault at Olten SO station has been rectified. According to an SBB spokeswoman, rail operations should resume as normal from 08:30. However, there may still be subsequent delays.

Numerous train connections were blocked in Olten.

The disruption was resolved shortly after 8 am.

The reason was a fault in the signal box, which prevented the points from being set correctly.

The IC5, IC21, IR26, IR27, IR35, RE12, S3, S23, S26 and S29 lines were affected. Replacement buses are in use. Show more

The disruption had led to severe restrictions in rail traffic early on Friday morning. Several points could no longer be used. The fault in the signal box prevented the points from being set correctly, said an SBB spokeswoman at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

As a result, numerous trains were unable to start their journeys, according to SBB. Several lines were also diverted or turned back early, such as the RE12, S3, S23, S26 and S29. Rail replacement buses ran between Olten and Dulliken SO for the cancelled regional trains, according to the SBB website.

Long-distance services were also severely affected: trains on the IC21, IR26, IR27, IR35 and IC5 lines ended prematurely or were canceled on some routes. Some trains made extraordinary stops.