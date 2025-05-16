The disruption had led to severe restrictions in rail traffic early on Friday morning. Several points could no longer be used. The fault in the signal box prevented the points from being set correctly, said an SBB spokeswoman at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.
As a result, numerous trains were unable to start their journeys, according to SBB. Several lines were also diverted or turned back early, such as the RE12, S3, S23, S26 and S29. Rail replacement buses ran between Olten and Dulliken SO for the cancelled regional trains, according to the SBB website.
Long-distance services were also severely affected: trains on the IC21, IR26, IR27, IR35 and IC5 lines ended prematurely or were canceled on some routes. Some trains made extraordinary stops.
In Olten besteht eine Stellwerkstörung, die grosse Einschränkungen im Bahnverkehr verursacht. Aktuell ist noch keine Prognose zur Störungsbehebung möglich. Die SBB empfiehlt, nicht via Olten zu reisen oder deutlich mehr Reisezeit einzurechnen.https://t.co/TOFHqxZW8j