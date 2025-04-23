  1. Residential Customers
Commuters need a lot of patience Rail traffic in Zurich-Stadelhofen interrupted

Dominik Müller

23.4.2025

Stadelhofen station in the city of Zurich.
Stadelhofen station in the city of Zurich.
© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Trains are currently no longer running at Zurich Stadelhofen station. This is due to an external incident.

23.04.2025, 15:24

Commuters currently need to be particularly patient in Zurich: rail traffic at Zurich Stadelhofen station is interrupted. The reason for this is an external event.

According to the SBB disruption report, the restriction will last until around 5 pm. Delays, cancellations and detour are to be expected.

The lines affected are S3, S5, S6, S7, S9, S11, S12, S15, S16, S20 and S23.

Unterbruch Zürich Stadelhofen: 23.04.2025 14:58 - 18:00 Der Bahnverkehr im Bahnhof Zürich Stadelhofen ist unterbrochen. Der Grund dafür ist ein Fremdereignis. Die Einschränkung dauert bis zirka 17:00. Betroffen sind die Linien S3, S5, S6, S7, S9, S11, S12, S15, S16, S20 und S23. Es sind…

— Railinfo SBB (automatisiert) (@railinfo-sbb.bsky.social) 23. April 2025 um 15:20

The Zurich city police confirmed an operation at the request of blue News. The background is still unclear.