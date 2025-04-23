Commuters need a lot of patienceRail traffic in Zurich-Stadelhofen interrupted
Dominik Müller
23.4.2025
Trains are currently no longer running at Zurich Stadelhofen station. This is due to an external incident.
23.04.2025, 15:23
23.04.2025, 15:24
Dominik Müller
Commuters currently need to be particularly patient in Zurich: rail traffic at Zurich Stadelhofen station is interrupted. The reason for this is an external event.
According to the SBB disruption report, the restriction will last until around 5 pm. Delays, cancellations and detour are to be expected.
The lines affected are S3, S5, S6, S7, S9, S11, S12, S15, S16, S20 and S23.
Unterbruch Zürich Stadelhofen: 23.04.2025 14:58 - 18:00
Der Bahnverkehr im Bahnhof Zürich Stadelhofen ist unterbrochen.
Der Grund dafür ist ein Fremdereignis.
Die Einschränkung dauert bis zirka 17:00.
Betroffen sind die Linien S3, S5, S6, S7, S9, S11, S12, S15, S16, S20 und S23.
Es sind…