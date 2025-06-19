SBB and its customers have to put up with a disruption to rail services. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Rail traffic on the Winterthur-Romanshorn line is disrupted between Rickenbach-Attikon and Frauenfeld.

Philipp Dahm

SBB has announced that rail services on the Winterthur-Romanshorn line are interrupted between Rickenbach-Attikon and Frauenfeld. The reason for this is a personal accident.

The restriction will last until at least 08:30. The IC8, IC81, IR75, RE75, S23, S24 and S30 lines are affected. No trains will be running.

SBB advises travelers between Frauenfeld and Rickenbach-Attikon to take the replacement buses (EV). Travelers between Zurich main station, Zurich Airport, Winterthur and Romanshorn travel via St. Gallen.

Travelers between Zürich HB, Zürich Airport, Winterthur and Weinfelden, Frauenfeld travel via Wil SG; travelers between Zürich HB and Kreuzlingen travel via Schaffhausen.