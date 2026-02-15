The Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn derailed on the route between Visp and Zermatt (symbolic image) sda

A Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn regional train derailed on the Täsch-Zermatt line on Sunday morning. No one was injured and the passengers were evacuated. Replacement buses are running between Täsch and Zermatt.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn regional train derailed on the Visp-Zermatt line on Sunday morning, causing a line interruption between Täsch and Zermatt.

No one was injured and all passengers were evacuated.

Replacement buses with limited space are running between Täsch and Zermatt; the duration of the restrictions is still unclear. Show more

A moment of shock on Sunday morning in Valais: there was a disruption on the Täsch-Zermatt section of the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway, as reported by "20 Minuten". The reason is a derailment.

As the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn media office confirmed to "20 Minuten", a regional train derailed on the Visp-Zermatt line shortly after nine o'clock in the morning.

No injuries - passengers evacuated

Nevertheless: "No one was injured and all passengers were evacuated," the railroad company continued. For the passengers, the incident ended without serious consequences - but the impact on traffic is noticeable.

Due to the incident, replacement buses are currently running between Täsch and Zermatt. The railroad is asking travelers to allow extra time. Space on the buses is limited and there may be waiting times.

It is not yet clear how long the restrictions will last. Travelers heading to the Matterhorn will therefore have to be patient for the time being.