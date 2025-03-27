The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway had to close the railroad line between Täsch and Zermatt this week due to two rockfalls. (archive picture) Keystone

The line between Täsch and Zermatt VS was reopened to rail traffic on Thursday morning. The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway took preventive measures against further rockfalls.

The route can be used again as normal, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway announced on Platform X on Thursday morning. The train line was closed until the end of operations on Wednesday due to a rockfall.

A specially created 3D terrain model did not reveal any conspicuous or critical fault zones, the railroad company wrote in a statement. As an additional safety measure, a protective net was installed on a dam that had already been erected. The site will also be further secured over the next few days with anchors. The work will be carried out under constant observation of the situation on site, it added.

The railroad line in the canton of Valais was interrupted twice this week due to falling rocks. There were no injuries. The first rockfall occurred on Monday morning. A Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn locomotive was damaged. The second rockfall occurred in the night to Wednesday. Falling blocks of rock damaged two excavators.