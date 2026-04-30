On Thursday, the Säntis Railway transported the last passengers up Eastern Switzerland's local mountain before the cable car is renewed for several months. (archive picture) Keystone

The Säntis is facing a major upheaval: the last cable car ran on Thursday - for the time being. After that, the centerpiece of Eastern Switzerland's excursion mountain will be completely renovated for several months. What does this mean for visitors?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Säntisbahn is ceasing operations because the existing lift is being replaced at a cost of around 30 million Swiss francs.

During the construction period, the summit can only be reached on foot and the restaurant will remain closed.

The new cable car is scheduled to open in late fall at the earliest, with the exact date depending heavily on the weather. Show more

On Thursday, the Säntis cable car will carry the last passengers up Eastern Switzerland's local mountain for the time being. The cable car will be completely renovated over several months at a cost of 30 million Swiss francs.

The Säntisbahn will be replaced by a new aerial tramway at its current location between the valley and mountain stations. During this time, the Säntis can only be reached on foot. The restaurant on the summit will remain closed.

The first rides on the new cable car are planned "in late fall", as those responsible explained to the media on Thursday. The actual opening date is uncertain and depends mainly on the weather over the next few months. No reservations for events on the summit had been accepted by the end of the year.

The new cable car cabins will be able to carry 85 passengers as before, and the journey time of around eight minutes will remain the same. However, new technology will improve comfort for guests and wind stability.