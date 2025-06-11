When there is an apartment to view in Zurich, there is usually a lot of interest - as the example from 2016 in the Kronenwiese housing estate in the Unterstrass district shows. Archivbild: Keystone

The housing shortage in Zurich is forcing authorities and cooperatives to rethink. A digital lottery should lead to greater fairness.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zurich, a random number generator for viewing appointments is being used to allocate apartments more fairly when there is a high demand, and cooperatives such as Wogeno are now joining in.

Wogeno is replacing the previously dominant criterion of length of membership with a procedure that considers five criteria equally by drawing lots.

Despite advantages such as equal opportunities, the random principle has been criticized by older people because it jeopardizes their planning security. Show more

In Zurich, the demand for affordable housing is enormous. There are usually hundreds of applications for a vacant and affordable apartment. To make the chances fairer for all applicants, the city is using a random generator to allocate viewing appointments, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

In this way, chance is supposed to make a pre-selection from a large number of interested parties. Now cooperatives are apparently following suit: The Wogeno housing cooperative has adopted this approach and is testing the random generator for apartments with over 70 applications. Previously, the length of membership had been the main criterion.

Wogeno, which has just under 6,600 members, wants to use the random generator to give equal weight to all five allocation criteria: Number of people, ability to integrate into the house community, financial circumstances, length of membership and urgency of the change of residence.

Criticism from senior citizens

President Anita Wymann emphasizes to the "Tages-Anzeiger" that the new system should make the invitation to viewings fairer. The pilot project will run until spring 2026.

According to the report, the largest building cooperative in Zurich, ABZ, also uses a random generator to select 15 people for viewings. Employees then decide on the final allocation based on criteria such as financial circumstances and household size. These two-stage procedures are intended to take into account both fairness and social aspects.

Despite the advantages, there is also criticism of the random principle. The City of Zurich Retirement Homes Foundation (SAW) met with resistance in 2021 when it announced that it would replace waiting lists with a lottery system. Senior citizens protested as they saw their planning security at risk.

