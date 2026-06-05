The trial was held at Zurich District Court. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

A 27-year-old man stood trial in Zurich district court for multiple rapes, sexual assault and an illegal business involving Botox treatments. The court handed down a harsh sentence.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you 27-year-old man stood trial in Zurich for alleged rape, pornography offenses and illegal beauty treatments. The public prosecutor demanded six and a half years in prison.

The accused denied the allegations of rape and spoke of consensual sex. The prosecution relied on medical findings and chat messages.

The defense lawyer demanded an acquittal on the charges of rape and sexual assault. However, the 27-year-old should be found guilty of the other offenses.

The court sentenced Zoran K. to 48 months in prison. In addition, he must pay a fine of 5,000 francs and compensation of 8,000 francs. Show more

Courtroom 134 is well attended on Thursday morning. The room is decorated in light wood and the June sun heats up the courtroom. Zoran K.*, the defendant, stands at the lectern, ready for the judge's questions, rubbing his hands together.

He has to answer to the Zurich District Court. The public prosecutor's office accuses the now 27-year-old of multiple rape, sexual assault, bodily harm, pornography as well as violations and offenses against the Therapeutic Products and Health Act. She is demanding a prison sentence of six and a half years, a fine and a fine.

The course of events

Why is Zoran K. on trial on Thursday? In February 2024, he allegedly forced a woman to have sexual intercourse against her will in her apartment. According to the indictment, he ignored her refusal, forced her into the bedroom and raped her.

Two days later, sexual acts took place again. Although the woman is said to have told him to stop because of severe pain in his abdomen, he continued. The public prosecutor's office is therefore accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

In addition, K. is also accused of pornography. According to the indictment, he consumed hardcore pornography several times between 2021 and 2024. He is also alleged to have sent stickers with child pornography and zoophile content to friends in WhatsApp chats.

Zoran K. is said to have carried out around 200 treatments without a license Image: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa/dpa-tmn

Another focus of the indictment concerns an allegedly illegal beauty treatment business in a municipality in the Zurich Oberland. Although K. did not have a medical license, he allegedly carried out around 200 Botox, hyaluronic acid and PRP treatments between 2023 and 2025, generating a turnover of at least 102,434 francs and a profit of at least 40,000 francs. He is said to have actively advertised the procedures via his own company and Instagram. The public prosecutor's office considers this to be a violation of the Therapeutic Products and Health Act.

Accused only admits part of the case

On Thursday at 8.30 a.m., the chairwoman of the court opens the hearing on time. As usual, she first addresses the accused and asks him questions about himself. K. answers that he still works in the healthcare sector and earns 5,300 francs a month. He was only in debt to his grandmother. He is in a relationship and sees himself living with his partner in a shared apartment and having a family in a few years' time.

The judge then changed tack and wanted to know details from K. about the various offenses. First, it's about the Botox treatments. K. admits everything. He also admits that his company did not have an operating license. However, he says: "I wasn't aware that you need hygiene concepts and a license to practice."

K. also admits to consuming and sending illegal pornography. As a final point, the judge asks questions about rape and sexual assault. She quotes from chat histories between the injured party and the accused.

Suddenly, the accused no longer wants to remember them. The only thing he can say: "I never did anything against the private plaintiff's will. She took the initiative and grabbed my penis." He insists that the sexual acts were consensual.

"Now it's already happened"

The judge ends the questioning and gives the prosecutor the floor. She stands up in front of the lectern and immediately begins her presentation. The prosecutor emphasizes that the evidence for both rapes is solid.

She says: "The private plaintiff sought medical treatment just three days after the second crime. It was discovered that traces of semen had penetrated her cervix." This was proof enough that the accused had neither used a condom nor that the sexual intercourse was consensual.

According to the public prosecutor, the injured party testified several times during the interrogation that she had not had consensual sexual intercourse. She is also said to have mentioned this to the doctors at Zurich University Hospital. She also told K. several times during the act that she did not want it, that it hurt her.

«Afterwards I respected you»

The public prosecutor then quotes from chats between the accused and the victim immediately after the acts. Zoran K. is said to have written to her: "Now it's already happened", or "Afterwards I respected you."

The public prosecutor emphasizes that K. realized in this chat that he had done something wrong. The prosecutor also referred to the motions in the indictment and demanded a conviction. She concludes her plea.

Victim demands 12,000 francs in compensation

Then it is the turn of the victim's defense lawyer. She also takes to the lectern. She demands compensation of 2941 francs and satisfaction of 12,000 francs for her client. Then she says: "My client will never be able to forget this moment." K. is said to have behaved like an animal.

After the first sexual assault, the victim confronted Zoran K.. According to the lawyer, the chat histories clearly show that K. recognized that his behaviour was wrong. This is proven, among other things, by the sentence: "Now it's already happened."

The lawyer continues: "You could ask yourself why the injured party wanted a second date with the defendant after the first meeting."

«My client felt great pain in her abdomen»

According to the lawyer, this is logical. During the interrogation, the injured party is said to have said that she wanted to overwrite the events with a second meeting. At the second meeting, the injured party is said to have orally satisfied K. and then had consensual sexual intercourse.

However, the lawyer says: "My client felt great pain in her abdomen because the accused penetrated her strongly. She told the defendant several times to stop." A medical examination also revealed that tears were found on the inside of the vagina. According to the lawyer, this was only possible due to abnormally strong penetration. She thus concludes her plea.

"She didn't have to give him a blow job"

Then it was the turn of the accused's defense lawyer. He demands an acquittal on the charges of rape and sexual assault. Zoran K. should also be acquitted of the crime against the Therapeutic Products Act.

The defendant should be found guilty of multiple counts of pornography, violation of the Health Act and violation of the Therapeutic Products Act and punished with a conditional prison sentence of 18 months. The defense lawyer then begins his party presentation.

He accuses the private prosecutor of having made unbelievable statements. In his opinion, a second meeting would not be arranged after a first rape. He says: "During the interrogation, the private prosecutor said that she had wanted to see the accused again so that she could see what he had done it with." This meant the penis.

The lawyer went on to say: "In order to see his penis, she would not have had to give him a blowjob." He is referring to the second meeting, during which the victim and Zoran K. had consensual sex.

The defense lawyer also refers to the chat histories. He argues that the injured party sent messages to her friends after the first meeting with K.. According to the defense attorney, they did not sound like rape at all.

The private plaintiff is said to have written: "It's easy, but he could at least have used a condom." The defense lawyer then closes his plea and the court retires to deliberate on the verdict.

The verdict

After six hours of deliberation, a verdict is reached. The judge opens: Zoran K. is guilty on all charges except the second rape. He is punished with a prison sentence of 48 months. In addition, Zoran K. must pay a fine of CHF 5,000 and compensation of CHF 8,000 to the victim.

The court also imposes a fine of 110 daily rates of 100 francs. However, this is to be enforced conditionally. Zoran K. must reimburse the state for the 40,000 francs in turnover he made with his Botox business.

The judge justified the verdict as follows: The court is convinced that the crime occurred as stated in the indictment. Although the accused is not entangled in contradictions, certain minor details in the statements made during the interrogation are inconsistent or contradict the chat histories. The injured party gave very clear details of the crime.

The court explained the acquittal in the second rape as follows: As the incident took place in 2021, the court had to judge according to the old criminal law. As the injured party had consensual sex with Zoran K. and only experienced pain during sexual intercourse, verbal resistance would not be sufficient for the incident to be considered rape. The injured party would also have had to physically defend herself.