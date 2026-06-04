On Thursday, a 27-year-old man will stand trial. Among other things, he is alleged to have carried out illegal beauty treatments without a license. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone

A 27-year-old nurse is on trial in Zurich. The public prosecutor's office is accusing him of rape, pornography offenses and an illegal Botox business, among other things.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 27-year-old nurse from the Zurich Oberland region is on trial for serious criminal offenses before the Zurich District Court.

The charges include rape, sexual assault and illegal cosmetic surgery.

According to the public prosecutor, he is alleged to have carried out numerous Botox and cosmetic treatments without a license.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence and fines. Show more

Rape, assault, pornography and illegal beauty treatments. Zoran K.* has to answer to the Zurich District Court on a total of seven charges. He was a carer and lived in a community in the Zurich Oberland. In addition to his job, the now 27-year-old led a life of crime. It was characterized by violence, rape and an illegal Botox business. On Thursday, he will stand trial in Zurich district court.

The public prosecutor is accusing K. of seven charges. Multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, multiple counts of pornography, simple assault, a crime against the Therapeutic Products Act, an offense against the Therapeutic Products Act and a violation of the Health Act.

The 27-year-old is to be punished with a prison sentence of six and a half years, a fine of 180 daily rates of CHF 100 each and a fine of CHF 6,000.

Two rapes in two days

What exactly happened? To understand why K. is standing trial on Thursday, the various acts must be studied in sequence.

In February 2024, K. allegedly followed the victim Selma T.* into the kitchen of her apartment. It is not clear from the indictment what kind of relationship the two had. In the kitchen, he kissed her and began to perform sexual acts on her. The victim made it clear to him that she did not want to have sexual intercourse with him. K. actively ignored this.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old will stand before the Zurich District Court. Archive picture Picture: Keystone

K. then dragged the victim from the kitchen towards the bedroom to the bed, according to the indictment. Selma T. was then pushed onto the bed by K.. T. then repeatedly tried to defend herself with her hands. But K. pushed her hands away. The victim then replied: "If you're going to do it, then please use a condom." This is stated in the indictment. The accused then raped T. without a condom.

Two days later, the accused showed up at the victim's house again. The two had sexual intercourse with mutual consent, but K. allegedly penetrated the victim so hard that Selma T. told him to stop. He was hurting her, according to the indictment, but K. continued. As a result, Selma T. suffered from abdominal pain and had blood in her urine. K. is alleged to have been guilty of rape and sexual assault in both acts.

Child pornography and zoophilic content on the cell phone

But even before 2024, K. is said to have committed multiple offenses. In 2021, 2022 and 2024, the accused allegedly committed multiple counts of hardcore pornography and multiple counts of consuming hardcore pornography.

In a WhatsApp chat, K. allegedly sent stickers to friends, some of which depicted child pornography and zoophilic content.

Beauty treatments without a doctor's license

But that was not all. Zoran K. wanted to earn money and did so alongside his job in a less than kosher way. In March 2025, Zoran K. gave Jessica R.* a facial treatment with botulinum toxin, i.e. Botox. According to the indictment: "He did this despite the fact that he had neither training as a doctor nor any other professional license and was therefore not licensed as a doctor." He did not inform the injured party about his lack of a medical license.

The indictment states: "Since the defendant carried out the Botox treatment without the consent of the injured party, he damaged her physical integrity." In other words, R. would not have had the treatment carried out if she had known that Zoran K. was not a doctor.

Zoran K. carried out up to 200 beauty treatments within two years - without a license. (symbolic image) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Peer Grimm/

But it didn't stop at one treatment. Zoran K. regularly carried out treatments with Botox between 2023 and 2025. K. also allegedly carried out treatments with hyaluronic acid and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and injected at least one colleague with fat injections.

The indictment further states: "Through the beauty treatments carried out regularly - at least 100 treatments in the period from July 2024 alone and an estimated total of around 200 treatments - on a large number of customers, the accused achieved a turnover of at least CHF 102,434 and a profit of at least CHF 40,000 in the aforementioned period."

Public prosecutor demands a prison sentence

K.'s further actions show that his deeds were by no means random. K. had even founded a company. The accused literally advertised his procedures via an Instagram account. He is said to have advertised his treatments as exclusive spring offers for Women's Day or for Easter promotions and Mother's Day offers. He therefore actively advertised treatments on Instagram.

Advertising for a prescription drug such as Botox is prohibited.

According to the public prosecutor's office, Zoran K. is guilty of the seven charges for all of these acts. On Thursday, the public prosecutor's office demanded a guilty verdict. The presumption of innocence applies.

*Name known to the editors