Serious acts of violence on the rise again. (symbolic image) Fabian Sommer/dpa

The number of serious violent crimes is on the rise in Switzerland. Digital crime has also increased significantly.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2024, the number of serious violent crimes rose to its highest level since 2009.

Property crime and cybercrime are on the rise.

The proportion of accused adults over 25 is higher than at any time since statistics began. Show more

Digital crime in Switzerland has once again increased significantly. In 2024, the number of crimes committed digitally rose by 35% compared to the previous year. A total of over 59,000 digital crimes were registered.

Over 90 percent of these fall into the area of cyber-economic crime, as the 2024 crime statistics published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday show. The increase in phishing attacks (+56%) and the misuse of online payment systems, prepaid cards or a foreign identity (+105%) is striking.

Since the first publication in 2020, digital crime has more than doubled, the report continued. In total, more than 560,000 criminal offenses under the Swiss Criminal Code were registered by the police in the statistics, which corresponds to an increase of eight percent compared to the previous year, the FSO wrote.

Serious offenses on the rise

According to the police crime statistics published on Monday, the authorities registered a total of 563,633 crimes, which corresponds to an increase of eight percent compared to the previous year.

With 48,943 violent crimes recorded (+3.3%), the upward trend continues. The increase in serious violent crimes is particularly striking: 2,456 cases were reported - an increase of 19.4% and the highest figure since the statistics began in 2009. Serious bodily harm increased particularly significantly with an increase of 16.9%, rape with an increase of 29.4% and aggravated robbery (+21.6%).

Most of these crimes occurred in public places (55.3%), almost as many in private settings (42.2%). The suspects were predominantly men. Men were also slightly in the majority among the victims.