An escalated neighborly conflict in Pfäffikon SZ is keeping the justice system busy. A 77-year-old woman insulted a couple with handwritten notes and emails - but some of the allegations are not being pursued further because of a time limit.

A woman from Pfäffikon SZ insulted a neighboring couple with notes and emails and repeatedly threw garbage in their garden.

A complaint of defamation failed because it was filed too late, and the public prosecutor's office did not see any racial discrimination.

The woman was nevertheless sentenced to a conditional fine and a fine for repeated verbal abuse and littering. Show more

A dispute between neighbors in Pfäffikon SZ has led to criminal proceedings. According to a penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office, which is available to blue News, a 77-year-old Swiss woman left a handwritten note outside the front door and in the letterbox of an elderly couple in 2024.

The note contained several derogatory phrases. Among other things, it referred to one of the people concerned as an "old white mentally disturbed man". The note also contained descriptions such as "the Spanish conceited saleswoman" and "the cheap loud yelling from the English-speaking, non-integrated IT consultant".

In addition, the woman is said to have sent several emails in March 2025 in which she referred to the neighbors as "slum backpack", "little Columbian" or "non-integrated IT consultant". She also wrote that the family should return to their home country and not live in Switzerland, according to the public prosecutor's ruling.

The couple filed a complaint at the end of March 2025.

Complaint filed too late

The public prosecutor's office examined the case, but did not investigate some of the allegations any further. The reason for this is a deadline that was not met.

According to the law, the insults made in the handwritten note are considered defamation offenses. A criminal complaint must be filed within three months of the victim becoming aware of the offense and the perpetrator. According to the public prosecutor's office, this period began after receipt of the note, but no later than the beginning of December 2024, and ended at the beginning of March 2025.

However, the criminal complaint was not received until March 26, 2025. "The application was therefore submitted late," the public prosecutor's office states. As this constitutes a so-called procedural impediment, a non-prosecution order was issued on this point.

No racial discrimination

The authorities also examined the accusation of racial discrimination. However, the public prosecutor's office did not consider this to be the case.

The ruling states that the accused did not incite hatred or discrimination, nor did she disparage those affected in a way that violated human dignity. Therefore, this criminal offense will not be pursued further.

However, the dispute was not without consequences for the senior citizen. According to the penalty order, she repeatedly threw garbage into the garden of the couple living below her. This included packaging material, drinks bottles and other waste.

And the mails were also criminally relevant. The complaint was received in good time. The files also show that she insulted the neighbors with phrases such as "Mrs. Dr. Garbage" or "rat-eating garbage".

The public prosecutor's office therefore convicted the woman of multiple counts of verbal abuse and multiple counts of deliberately throwing away small items of waste.

Fine and fine

The 77-year-old woman received a conditional fine of 30 daily rates of 50 francs each. The probation period is three years.

She must also pay a fine of 570 francs. If this is not paid, she faces ten days' imprisonment. She will also have to pay the procedural costs of 1,500 francs.

This brings the total amount to 2073 francs. The penalty order is legally binding.