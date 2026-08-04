The Federal Council wants to allow for the voluntary use of central mailboxes. GLP President Jürg Grossen is going a step further—and facing sharp criticism.

The federal government is proposing that homeowners be allowed to consolidate their mailboxes in a central location.

Here's what it's all about As part of the revision of the Postal Services Act, the Federal Council is planning to allow for the voluntary consolidation of mailboxes at central locations. The Federal Office of Communications (Bakom) clarified that there are no plans to eliminate mailboxes.

GLP President Jürg Grossen is calling for a discussion on the future of the mailbox requirement. He believes that abolishing the requirement could be considered if digital accessibility is guaranteed for everyone and there is a transition period.

The proposal has not been well received by the majority of blue News readers. They are critical of the cuts to public service broadcasting.

Every citizen can submit a response to the public consultation by October 15. Summary created with

The As part of the revision of the Postal Services Act, the Federal Council wants to allow homeowners to voluntarily consolidate their mailboxes at a central location. However, OFCOM emphasizes that there are no plans to abolish the current system.

GLP President Jürg Grossen, however, is going a step further even before the consultation process concludes and is calling for the complete abolition of the mailbox requirement in the long term—following Denmark’s example, coupled with digital accessibility for all. Telecom expert Ralf Beyeler disagrees: He argues that Switzerland currently lacks a viable digital mail service.

The proposal has stirred up a lot of emotion among readers. The editorial office received over 70 emails and WhatsApp messages. The general sentiment is almost entirely negative. Older people, in particular, have spoken out, expressing fears that centralized mailboxes will leave them behind.

Carrying packages can be difficult as you get older

At the heart of the criticism is concern for the elderly and people with mobility impairments. For example, blue News reader Kurt Schenk asks: “Can Mr. Grossen explain to me when we seniors will start to benefit from this?”

An 82-year-old reader wrote via WhatsApp that, although she gets along just fine with her computer, she is no longer physically able to do everything on her own: “I’m 82 years old and I know my way around a computer, but I just can’t carry a package anymore.”

How the Consultation Process Works Before a bill is introduced in the Swiss Parliament, not only are all political parties and organizations allowed to comment on the draft, but so is every individual—regardless of whether they are eligible to vote. Anyone who wishes to comment must read the documents carefully and submit a statement. Information on this can be found on the Federal Government’s website.

Other readers used their messages to blue News to voice general criticism of Swiss Post. Toni Durrer writes: “Swiss Post is generating millions in profits, cutting back on more and more services, and closing post offices.” Several people also fear that the reform could lead to job losses among mail carriers. There are also isolated concerns that collection points could encourage theft.

«The postal service is generating millions in profits, while cutting back on more and more services and closing post offices.» Toni Durrer blue News Readers

Physical Therapist: The Mailbox Is a Social Space

Particularly noteworthy: Criticism is also coming from within the GLP’s own ranks. Beatrice Brügger Schneider from Siebnen, a party member herself, writes: “Incidentally, as a GLP member myself, it bothers me that our party president, of all people, is advocating for this idea, which is shaped by a problematic zeitgeist.”

She also has a severe walking disability and can now easily reach her mailbox thanks to an elevator and a walker. Physical therapist Eva Lapostolle also defends the mailbox as a social space where people can post notices about a birth or a death: “Anyone who doesn’t want a mailbox has no friends and a boring life.”

Anyone who wishes to officially comment on the draft bill may do so by October 15 as part of the ongoing consultation process—regardless of whether they are eligible to vote.

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