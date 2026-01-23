Due to the drought, things remained quiet on August 1. Many readers found this to be just what they wanted—especially with the November vote in mind.

Debate Before the Vote Readers on a fireworks-free holiday: “Even on May 1, there’s more going on”

Here's what it's all about On August 1, 2026, many cantons imposed a ban on fireworks due to drought, and the majority of readers surveyed viewed the quiet holiday as a positive experience.

Some people missed the festive atmosphere—such as bonfires or fireworks—but understood the ban given the fire hazard.

On November 29, Switzerland will vote on a nationwide ban on loud private fireworks, after the National Council unexpectedly rejected the counterproposal this summer. Summary created with

On August 1 of this year, many cantons imposed a ban on fireworks—due to the prolonged drought. blue News asked its readers how they experienced the fireworks-free Swiss National Day. The background: On November 29, Switzerland will vote on a nationwide ban on fireworks.

Not all the feedback has been positive. Reader Birgit Rutishauser found the evening simply boring: “No barbecue, no volcano—just a day like any other—except with the stores closed.”

Since her town’s fireworks display was also canceled, she skipped the August 1 speech and went to McDonald’s instead. Still, she understands the ban: In her view, the drought and the fire hazard justify it. At the polls on November 29, however, she will vote against the national fireworks ban. She believes a few fireworks displays a year are acceptable—especially those organized by municipalities and cities.

Most of the feedback paints a different picture. Bernhard Sommer writes that he found the ban “very positive.” There was no noise, no smell of sulfur, and no wasted money. Reader Adolf Lötscher wrote in an email: “Finally, some peace and quiet without firecrackers!”

Das fordert die Feuerwerks-Initiative Die Initiative will Feuerwerkskörper verbieten, die Lärm erzeugen – lärmfreie Varianten wie Bengalhölzer oder Vulkane blieben weiterhin erlaubt. Kantone können für überregional bedeutende Anlässe Ausnahmebewilligungen erteilen, sodass grosse öffentliche Feuerwerke möglich bleiben. Die neuen Regeln müssten spätestens zwei Jahre nach einer Annahme umgesetzt sein. Abgestimmt wird am 29. November 2026.

Many want to vote "yes"

And a reader named Bea describes the day as “just so great, so peaceful.” The absence of fireworks spared her dog the stress and resulted in less air pollution and waste. On November 29, she plans to vote a clear “yes.” To her, fireworks are “pointless noise and a waste of money.”

Kurt Rigert sees it similarly. He writes that he was finally able to chat and laugh with his neighbors on the balcony in peace again, without being disturbed by loud noises and smoke. He believes this is good for society and for one’s nervous system, and therefore clearly supports the initiative. Robert Kunz is also happy about the quiet holiday: “Absolutely great, without any fireworks! Keep it up!!!”

René Hügli reports that his group partied late into the night—without any alcohol or fireworks, even though both were available. He thinks people could do the same on New Year's Eve.

A bonfire was missing

Jürg Grau paints a more nuanced picture. He spent a cozy August 1 evening having dinner with guests, and his cat—who is usually extremely skittish—remained calm. He considers it a positive that no fireworks could be heard and there were no firework debris left in the garden.

On the other hand, he missed the numerous bonfires he usually sees from his seat—which made the evening a bit boring. Nevertheless, he plans to vote in favor of the initiative on November 29, for the sake of animal welfare and sustainability. As an alternative to traditional fireworks, he suggests bonfires, volcano displays, or drone shows.

The Fireworks Initiative calls for a nationwide ban on loud fireworks set off by private individuals. A counterproposal was intended to soften the ban but still include effective measures. The initiators would then have withdrawn their popular initiative. But that will not happen: this summer, the counterproposal was unexpectedly rejected by the National Council. As a result, the initiative will go to a vote without a counterproposal.

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