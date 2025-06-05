On Thursday, the director of the employers' association made himself unpopular with many with a statement. sda

What began as a provocative statement has turned into a debate about justice, responsibility and the state of the welfare state. What blue News readers think of the debate.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roland A. Müller, head of the employers' association, triggers widespread outrage and a heated online debate with his statement that living wages are not the responsibility of companies.

The comments from blue News readers range from irony and moral outrage to economically critical analyses.

Many contributions criticize the erosion of the social contract and call for full-time work to be a living wage - a central demand of the social market economy. Show more

With a single sentence, Roland A. Müller, Director of the Swiss Employers' Association, triggered a wave of indignation: it is not the job of companies to pay living wages, after all, that is the responsibility of social welfare. The reactions of blue News readers to this statement range from sharp-tongued irony to socially critical analysis.

For example, the comment by user "hypocritica", who commented on Müller's statement in several posts. He speaks of a "choreography that even Milton Friedman (American economist) would have been proud of" - a combination of private wage dumping and state-financed wage increases. According to the tenor, companies are abdicating their social responsibility and asking the general public to pay. Employers would act as "highly talented subcontractors in the outsourcing of responsibility", while the state would be degraded to a repair operation.

Criticism of moral emptiness - and the question of justice

Several comments point to the moral implications: User "ArbeitsWert" sums it up succinctly: "If you work, you should be able to make a living from it. Period." For many readers, this is precisely the basic consensus of a social market economy - and is non-negotiable.

The fact that Müller shifts this responsibility onto the state is seen by many as "cynical", precisely because he himself is in a privileged position. User "mimime" asks directly: "Aren't you ashamed of yourself?" - and calls on Müller to donate his own salary if he is serious about his statements.

From banana republic to Manchester capitalism

A frequently cited image: the breakdown of the social contract. User "Time-Bender_0" speaks of an "exploitative banana republic". Others, such as "8VCu9", see a return to Manchester capitalism, which fundamentally calls the welfare state model into question.

For many, it is clear that if people are dependent on state support despite having a full-time job, something is fundamentally wrong with the system.

Readers become ironic

Some users respond to Müller's statement with sarcastic suggestions for a solution: "Stromi", for example, suggests limiting Müller's annual salary to CHF 80,000 - a sum that many people can barely make ends meet despite working 100% of the time. "bwras" goes even further, suggesting that Müller should get by on 32,000 francs a year to demonstrate the principle of his own argument.

Despite the vehemence, the debate remains well-founded in many posts. Several users point out that it is not the minimum wage that is the problem, but often the business model of companies, which is based on low wages and profit maximization at the expense of the general public. The role of politics is also questioned: whether subsidies are distributed correctly, whether the welfare state should serve as a stopgap - and who ultimately bears responsibility in a society.