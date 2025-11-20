Ebikon LURear-end collision on the A14 - eight people in hospital
A rear-end collision involving three cars occurred on the A14 highway near Ebikon LU this morning. Eight people were taken to hospital for checks.
20.11.2025, 15:09
Dominik Müller
On Thursday morning, shortly after 6.45 a.m., there was a rear-end collision involving three cars on the A14 highway in Ebikon, in the direction of Lucerne. A total of nine people were in the vehicles. Eight of them were taken to hospital by the emergency services for a check-up.
One car and a delivery van were no longer drivable and had to be removed, Lucerne police wrote in a statement. The damage to property amounts to around 30,000 Swiss francs.
The accident caused considerable tailbacks in the morning traffic.