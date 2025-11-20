Three vehicles crashed on the A14 on Thursday morning. Luzerner Polizei

A rear-end collision involving three cars occurred on the A14 highway near Ebikon LU this morning. Eight people were taken to hospital for checks.

Dominik Müller

On Thursday morning, shortly after 6.45 a.m., there was a rear-end collision involving three cars on the A14 highway in Ebikon, in the direction of Lucerne. A total of nine people were in the vehicles. Eight of them were taken to hospital by the emergency services for a check-up.

One car and a delivery van were no longer drivable and had to be removed, Lucerne police wrote in a statement. The damage to property amounts to around 30,000 Swiss francs.

The accident caused considerable tailbacks in the morning traffic.