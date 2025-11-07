After a huge glacier collapse, half of the former village center of Blatten can be built on again. Picture: KEYSTONE

Just rubble and a dammed lake: how Blatten is to be rebuilt after the glacier collapse and where building is now actually allowed.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The village of Blatten was buried by a huge glacier collapse in May, destroying more than 90 percent of the houses.

A new hazard map now shows that half of the former village center can be built on again. The first houses should be standing again in 2029.

Nevertheless, 70 percent of the area is still in a danger zone and cannot be built on. Show more

Half of the former village center of the buried village of Blatten can be built on again. This is the result of a new hazard map presented by the authorities. However, a total of 70 percent of the municipal area lies in a danger zone in which building is not permitted. This is good news for the residents, says Mayor Matthias Bellwald.

"This positive news is fundamental for us," he said at the presentation of the new hazard map. We now have the certainty that there is enough safe building land available for the population.

Some of the 300 or so former residents had already symbolically turned the first sod for the reconstruction in September. The vast majority want to rebuild in their old home. The first houses should be standing again by 2029.

Huge glacier collapse a few months ago

Above the village, a glacier broke off on 28 May due to crumbling rock and fell into the valley with huge amounts of debris. Blatten was evacuated due to the danger. A shepherd who was out on a pasture that day died.

The meter-high cone of rubble that remained on the village caused the Lonza river to dam up behind it and form a lake. More than 90 percent of the houses were destroyed. Blatten is located in the Lötschental, around 65 kilometers southeast of Bern as the crow flies.

The new hazard map shows where flooding and riverbank erosion, debris flows, landslides, rock and mountain falls, falling rocks and boulders, avalanches and glacier collapses could cause danger.