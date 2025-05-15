The Zurich Police and Justice Center is a symbol of the expansion of the justice infrastructure. However, the problems surrounding pre-trial detention cannot be solved with new buildings alone. KEYSTONE

In Switzerland, there are more people in pre-trial detention than there have been for years, and for longer and longer periods of time. Both the number of people affected and the average length of detention are reaching record levels.

In Switzerland, defendants spend an average of over 70 days in pre-trial detention before a sentence is passed.

That is almost twice as long as 15 years ago.

With 46% of all detainees in pre-trial detention, Switzerland is well above the European average.

54 percent of pre-trial detainees have no permanent residence in Switzerland. The public prosecutor's offices see an increased risk of escape, which can lead to an extension of pre-trial detention. Show more

For those affected, pre-trial detention means massive restrictions. Hardly any contact with the outside world, no work. Defense lawyers report of clients who have to sleep in cells that were designed for two people but are now occupied by three prisoners. In the canton of Bern, the prison occupancy rate is 130 percent.

According to defense lawyers, the prison conditions are noticeably worse than in regular prisons. It is particularly alarming that in no other form of detention is the risk of suicide as high as in pre-trial detention.

On average, pre-trial detainees in Switzerland spend over 70 days behind bars without being found guilty. This is almost twice as long as 15 years ago, according to calculations by SRF.

Proceedings are becoming more complex

There are many reasons for the increasing length of pre-trial detention. The 2011 Code of Criminal Procedure plays a central role, as it has standardized the procedure but also made it significantly more complex. Previously, cantons were able to apply their own, often more pragmatic solutions.

There are also new challenges posed by digital investigations. The evaluation of cell phones, computers and data carriers is time-consuming and ties up resources.

"Four to five months are not uncommon when analyzing electronic data," Lukas Bürge, Co-President of the lawyers' association Strafverteidiger.ch, confirmed to SRF. During this time, the accused often remains in custody.

The public prosecutor's offices are also feeling the strain. The flood of data delays proceedings, although pre-trial detention is actually limited to three months. However, an extension is legally possible and is no longer an exception in practice.

Structural problem or political zeitgeist?

The question of whether more police and public prosecutor staff could help is the subject of controversial debate. On the one hand, additional specialists would reduce the backlog of investigations.

On the other hand, the way society deals with crime is also viewed critically. There is a repressive zeitgeist that rewards harshness and zero tolerance - and thus favors longer periods of pre-trial detention.

The judiciary rejects such accusations. The legal requirements for pre-trial detention are clearly defined and are consistently adhered to. Subjective harshness plays no role in the order.

Switzerland is the European leader

In an international comparison, Switzerland has one of the highest rates of pre-trial detention in Western Europe. Only Belgium has a similarly high number of pre-trial detainees per 100,000 inhabitants. This is according to reports by the human rights organization Humanrights.ch.

In Switzerland, almost half of all detainees are on remand. The proportion is currently 46 percent. This puts Switzerland well ahead of the rest of Europe. In comparison, France has a figure of 31%, Italy 25% and Germany only 20%.

A key factor in the high Swiss rate is the proportion of people without a permanent residence in the country. According to the Federal Statistical Office, 47% of pre-trial detainees are resident abroad and a further 7% are asylum seekers.

Flight risk as a reason for pre-trial detention

In such cases, the public prosecutor's offices often classify the risk of absconding as particularly high, which leads to pre-trial detention being ordered.

The Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors is currently conducting a comprehensive analysis of the overloading of criminal authorities. The first results are expected in two years' time.