Raccoons are spreading rapidly in Switzerland - despite record shooting numbers. Experts warn of the consequences for biodiversity and call for more intact habitats instead of hunting.

More raccoons were shot in Switzerland in 2024/25 than ever before.

Despite being shot, the invasive species continues to spread and even reaches high altitudes.

Expert Sarah Hummel from "Info Fauna" sees the loss of habitats as the main cause of the problem. Show more

Swiss hunters reported record numbers for the hunting season April 2024 to March 2025: 69 raccoons shot. A massive jump compared to two animals in 2020 and 17 in 2022. Compared to around 20,000 foxes, this seems modest, but the invasive species from North America is spreading rapidly on the Central Plateau, as theTages-Anzeigerreports.

"The spread is in full swing", says Sarah Hummel from "Info Fauna" to the newspaper. Animals that have migrated from Germany are now giving birth and climbing to altitudes of up to 2500 meters. Shooting does not slow this down. More sightings only sharpen hunters' attention, confirms a report card. Only Ticino is spared.

Released in Hesse in 1934 to "enrich the fauna", populations exploded through breeding and wartime escapes. Skilled scavengers of eggs, amphibians and garbage enter via cat flaps, compete with foxes and golden jackals - and give birth to up to eight young a year.

Hummel therefore describes them as the "prototype" of an invasive species due to their adaptability, writes the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. "They will definitely find an ecological niche here," she is convinced.

Lack of intact habitats

Raccoons eat ground-breeding bird species such as plovers or lapwings and spawning frogs. A blow for already endangered populations. Instead of hunting the sole culprits, there is a lack of intact habitats on the Central Plateau, where native species have little chance, says Hummel.

In gardens and cities, raccoons raid compost and garbage cans and nest in attics. Cheeky "bachelor groups" of young males destroy facilities, expensive koi ponds fall empty. As in Kassel with 100 animals per football pitch, overpopulation is soon looming.

In an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Hummel argues in favor of networked wetlands instead of expensive control measures in order to strengthen robust native populations.

