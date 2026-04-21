The Lämmerenhütte in Valais at 2507 meters is the leader among the SAC huts. (archive picture) Keystone

Never before have so many people stayed overnight in SAC huts as in 2025. But behind the boom, the pressure is growing - climate change is forcing operators to make expensive adjustments.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you With 409,000 overnight stays, the SAC huts had a record year and are growing strongly.

The winter season in particular increased significantly and contributed significantly to the success.

At the same time, the operators warn of rising costs due to climate change and infrastructure problems. Show more

The Swiss Alpine Club's huts are becoming increasingly popular. With 409,000 overnight stays last year, the occupancy rate of the SAC huts increased by 12.7 percent compared to 2024. The winter season in particular contributed to this result.

As a result, 2025 will go down as the most successful hut year in the history of the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC), according to a press release issued on Tuesday. Of the 409,000 overnight stays, 319,000 were in summer and 90,000 in winter.

According to the SAC, the fact that this result was achieved despite seven huts being closed underlines the continued popularity of the huts among mountain sports enthusiasts. The winter season developed particularly strongly with an increase of 25.7 percent.

The Valais Alps accounted for the most overnight stays in 2025 with 119,721, followed by the Grisons Alps with 84,382 and the Bernese Alps with 74,775 overnight stays. The number of overnight stays grew particularly strongly in the Ticino and Glarus Alps. The most frequented hut was once again the Lämmerenhütte in Valais with 10,053 overnight stays.

However, the SAC warned that the pleasing trend in overnight stays cannot hide the fact that the huts are facing major challenges.

Thawing permafrost, extreme weather conditions and an increasingly demanding water supply have made adjustments to hut construction necessary. The SAC Central Association therefore expects annual expenditure of 20 to 25 million Swiss francs for hut construction projects by 2040. Around a third of this is due to adaptations as a result of climate change, it said.

According to the Swiss Alpine Club, it has 180,000 members and 151 huts.