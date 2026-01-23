The Limmat has a low water level, which is why vegetation grows particularly thick in some places. The canton describes it as conspicuous vegetation.

Here's what it's all about The warm and dry summer so far has significantly reduced river flow.

As a result, aquatic plants grow unusually densely and tall along the Limmatquai in Zurich.

The canton cites abundant light and low water flow as the reasons: otherwise, the fish populations would be swept away when water levels are high. Summary created with

So far, this summer has not only been particularly warm, but also particularly dry. It’s not just the soil and gardens that are suffering: The lack of rain is also making itself felt in the rivers, where record-low water levels are being recorded.

This is also the case in Zurich—even if you wouldn’t think so at first glance when looking at the Limmat. Only those who have looked more closely have noticed in recent days along the Limmatquai in the city center that vegetation is thriving in some parts of the Limmat: several species of aquatic plants and lake grasses are reaching almost to the surface.

The media office of the cantonal Department of Public Works confirms: “The vegetation in this section of the Limmat was noticeably dense this year.”

Plenty of light, little water

The canton cites, on the one hand, the good light conditions, which promote plant growth. Above all, however, the low water level is the decisive factor. “When the flow is high, the vegetation is reduced because some of it gets torn away. But that was never the case this year—the flow is low,” Isabelle Rüegg, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works, told blue News.

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According to the canton, there is no cause for concern: “Aquatic plants are part of the ecosystem and provide important habitats for young fish and insect larvae,” said the spokeswoman.

The situation would be different with blue-green algae

More problematic are so-called blue-green algae, which aren’t actually algae at all, but rather cyanobacteria. An infestation is indicated by murky water and a greenish, slimy film on the surface. Last year, such an infestation occurred, of all places, at the popular Oberer Letten river swimming spot, as reported by the *Tages-Anzeiger*. However, there are currently no frequent reports of blue-green algae in the Limmat.

Still, the aquatic plants aren't entirely problem-free. The canton goes on to say: "Dense stands can pose a problem for navigation during low water levels."

Sonja Randjelovic, spokesperson for the Lake Zurich Navigation Company, puts this into perspective, however: “Thanks to regular boat traffic, the lake grass doesn’t grow as high in the shipping lanes. And because Lake Zurich is deep enough, the lake grass doesn’t interfere with scheduled boat service on the lake. At the shipyard, the lakeweed is trimmed as needed by ERZ (Waste Management + Recycling Zurich).”