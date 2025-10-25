Potatoes as far as the eye can see. After years of shortages, the 2025 harvest will be abundant. Instead, there will be a shortage in the warehouses (archive image). Bild: KEYSTONE

After years of potato shortages in Switzerland, farmers are harvesting surpluses in 2025. This creates unexpected problems. In the longer term, climate change will become a challenge for potato cultivation.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss farms will harvest more potatoes in 2025 than they have for years - specifically 20 percent more than in 2024 and 17 percent more than the long-term average.

This also has negative consequences for farmers: Prices are falling, albeit only slightly, quality requirements are being enforced more strictly and storage capacity has become scarce in the short term.

In the long term, potato cultivation in Switzerland has a problem: climate change, because the tubers do not tolerate hot, dry summers well. Show more

Suddenly, farmer Jan Ryser had 32 tons too many potatoes. The reason: the buyer with whom he had a contract rejected the tubers because they did not meet his quality standards, as reported by "20 Minuten".

What sounds like an isolated incident actually has deeper reasons. Across Europe, farms are reaping rich potato harvests in the late summer of 2025. In Switzerland too. 20 percent more than in 2024, 17 percent more than the long-term average, says Christian Bucher from the industry association Swisspatat to blue News.

So are buyers tightening the screw because there is so much supply? "No, they are enforcing the industry's quality standards more strictly," Bucher qualifies. In years when there is a shortage of potatoes, buyers are more accommodating.

Surplus after four years of shortage

The high-yield potato year 2025 therefore has two sides for producers. But that's part of the business, says Bucher: "Plus minus 20 percent is normal in potato cultivation, and producers are used to it."

The bumper potato year of 2025 follows four years of shortages in Switzerland. Unfavorable weather conditions, rot and the Colorado potato beetle have all affected the tubers, which don't like it too wet during planting, but suffer from excessive heat and drought in summer. "And finally, all it takes is a hailstorm just before the harvest and the yield drops significantly," explains agronomist Bucher.

Lara Stamler from the Association of Swiss Potato Producers adds that there was also damage caused by the wireworm in 2025. In addition, the disease and pest pressure was at a normal level this year.

Large volumes put prices under pressure

All these factors played in favor of potatoes in 2025. In addition, the September weather was so favorable that a large part of the harvest was ripe in a very short time.

As a result, the crates into which the harvesters load the potatoes suddenly became scarce. The wooden containers known as "paloxes" have become a scarce commodity throughout Europe. "Carrots and onions come in the same containers and had to be harvested at the same time," adds Bucher, "which is why some producers had to wait to harvest their potatoes because they no longer had any paloxes." If it had then hailed on the potato field or rained continuously, the top harvest that had long been on the cards would have turned into a loss.

However, a large yield does not automatically mean that the farmers' tills are ringing. "Consumption in Switzerland remains constant at around 45 kilograms per capita per year," explains the Managing Director of Swisspatat. If the quantity increases while demand remains constant, the price falls.

This has an impact right through to the shelves of the major distributors. Migros reports blue News prices 5% lower than in October 2024. Coop is also selling at a lower price than in the previous year and is also offering various varieties at promotional prices.

However, these are not a consequence of the prices, as Coop spokesperson Caspar Frey explains: "When availability is high, we sometimes react with short-term promotions to boost sales. The focus here is on avoiding food waste, which is very important to us. These measures are carried out independently of purchase prices."

Farmers still benefit from a strong harvest

The price is not set on a daily basis. The buyers - usually middlemen - order a certain quantity from the producers in winter. Swisspatat, the association in which producers and buyers are represented, sets a price band. "The high yields have now led to prices being at the lower end," explains Bucher.

This means that they have to sell the quantity agreed with the buyer at a lower rate. According to Stamler, the fact that they are still earning more than in previous years is due to the fact that "most farmers are able to fulfill their contract volumes with their buyers."

In recent years, customers have had to import around 20 percent of their potatoes. Not so this year, explains Bucher: "Swiss farmers now have a bigger slice of the cake, so to speak."

According to Bucher, fixed prices are common for industrial potatoes that are processed into potato chips, French fries or other products. The quantity harvested has no influence on the price.

And finally, even surpluses do not mean a loss, explains Lara Stamler: "The surplus quantities are fed to livestock in the same way as goods of insufficient quality. The producers receive compensation for such potatoes."

Still in short supply: French fries potatoes

Simply producing more chips, however, is not an option, emphasizes Bucher, as these also have a limited shelf life. The situation is different for French fries, which are usually frozen when cut.

In recent years, the demand for French fries in Switzerland has risen sharply, but the area under cultivation has only increased minimally. The tubers must be particularly large and have a certain sugar and starch content. As a result, some of them end up as animal feed because not all potatoes meet the required quality standard.

Swisspatat has actually relaxed the quality criteria as a measure against food waste. "A positive side effect is that they help to make the cultivation of Frites potatoes more attractive," explains Bucher.

Climate change threatens potato cultivation in the long term

So is the rich potato harvest a blessing or a curse for those who grow the tubers in their fields? For Bucher, one thing is certain: "It's good to be able to harvest so much." It is clear that Swiss farmers are temporarily increasing their market share. In the long term, they cover 80 percent of demand in Switzerland. The additional 17 percent will therefore lead to almost full supply.

However, it is unlikely that yields will remain this high in the future. On the contrary. Studies and simulations by the Agroscope research institute show that global warming will cause yields to fall in the coming decades, as the NZZ writes. Potatoes do not like temperatures above 30 degrees and prolonged drought during their growth phase in summer. However, both will increase.

New varieties and shifting cultivation to higher altitudes could help, but both will take time and considerable investment.

Jan Ryser has found a short-term solution for his 32 tons of potatoes. Following a call on Facebook for him to sell fresh potatoes in 10-kilogram bags, the cars piled up in front of his farm. He sold 30 tons in just a few hours. He gave the rest to the organization Tischlein deck dich.