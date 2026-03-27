Winter is currently making a comeback in Switzerland, even in the lowlands. But snow in March is not a rarity: 20 years ago, heavy snowfall paralyzed entire cities such as Zurich and Basel.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In March 2006, an extraordinary amount of snow fell in Switzerland's lowlands within 36 hours.

The masses of snow led to massive traffic chaos, paralyzed public transport and closed infrastructure.

The record values still apply today - and the snow melt in the days that followed could almost have covered Switzerland's annual water requirements. Show more

Half a meter of snow in the lowlands - and that in the middle of March: in March 2006, Switzerland experienced a snow event that is still unparalleled today. The northern side of the Alps in particular was overwhelmed by quantities of fresh snow that had not been measured for almost 100 years.

From March 4 to 5, a record-breaking amount of snow fell in around 36 hours. In Zurich, 54 cm was measured, in St. Gallen even 60 cm, in Basel 49 cm. The Kloten airport region also ended up with 45 cm of fresh snow - an absolute exception for the lowlands.

This had noticeable consequences: Chaos on roads and railways, suspended public transport in several cities and a temporarily closed Basel-Mulhouse airport. Fallen trees blocked traffic routes and in many places nothing worked.

Record snow March 2006 In March 2006, Zurich was covered with around half a meter of snow. Image: Keystone This not only pleased the students of the Rebhügel secondary school, ... Image: Keystone ... but also offered dogs a white playground. Image: Keystone Zurich's Paradeplatz is otherwise only associated with wild rumors about increased drug use in the banking sector and mountains of snow. Image: Keystone The masses of snow also brought public transport to a virtual standstill. Image: Keystone Instead, new means of transportation suddenly became available - such as the snowboard ... Image: Keystone ... or cross-country skis. Image: Keystone Nostalgics may remember: Zurich once had two football stadiums (evil tongues would say: at least it once had a real football stadium). The derby between GC and FCZ in the Hardturm fell victim to the snow. Image: Keystone The city of Zurich with St. Peter's Church (left) and the Wasserkirche (right) drowned in snow. Image: Keystone The masses of snow also posed a challenge for pilots at Zurich Airport. At that time, planespotters also had jumbo jets in front of their lenses. Image: Keystone Just as well, snow-clearing vehicles were on hand to clear the runways of snow. Image: Keystone The heavy snowfalls also transformed other cities into a winter wonderland in March. In Basel, for example, driving was out of the question. Image: Keystone There had probably also been better days for a boat trip on the Rhine. Image: Keystone A trip along the Rhine on cross-country skis was a much better option in Basel. Image: Keystone At least 20 centimetres of fresh snow fell in the Neuchâtel region. Enough to build a snowman on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel. Image: Keystone Hopefully the sheep costume was warm enough for this Bernese carnival reveller. Image: Keystone And to ensure that something like public life could take place, countless workers were deployed throughout Switzerland. Image: Keystone Record snow March 2006 In March 2006, Zurich was covered with around half a meter of snow. Image: Keystone This not only pleased the students of the Rebhügel secondary school, ... Image: Keystone ... but also offered dogs a white playground. Image: Keystone Zurich's Paradeplatz is otherwise only associated with wild rumors about increased drug use in the banking sector and mountains of snow. Image: Keystone The masses of snow also brought public transport to a virtual standstill. Image: Keystone Instead, new means of transportation suddenly became available - such as the snowboard ... Image: Keystone ... or cross-country skis. Image: Keystone Nostalgics may remember: Zurich once had two football stadiums (evil tongues would say: at least it once had a real football stadium). The derby between GC and FCZ in the Hardturm fell victim to the snow. Image: Keystone The city of Zurich with St. Peter's Church (left) and the Wasserkirche (right) drowned in snow. Image: Keystone The masses of snow also posed a challenge for pilots at Zurich Airport. At that time, planespotters also had jumbo jets in front of their lenses. Image: Keystone Just as well, snow-clearing vehicles were on hand to clear the runways of snow. Image: Keystone The heavy snowfalls also transformed other cities into a winter wonderland in March. In Basel, for example, driving was out of the question. Image: Keystone There had probably also been better days for a boat trip on the Rhine. Image: Keystone A trip along the Rhine on cross-country skis was a much better option in Basel. Image: Keystone At least 20 centimetres of fresh snow fell in the Neuchâtel region. Enough to build a snowman on the shores of Lake Neuchâtel. Image: Keystone Hopefully the sheep costume was warm enough for this Bernese carnival reveller. Image: Keystone And to ensure that something like public life could take place, countless workers were deployed throughout Switzerland. Image: Keystone

A weather mix with force

The reason for the extreme weather was a rare weather situation with contrasts. According to Meteonews, cold polar air on the ground met mild, humid Atlantic air at altitude. This countercurrent caused the precipitation over the Central Plateau to literally unload and remain as snow.

What was particularly unusual was that while the lowlands were covered in snow, the Alps saw significantly less snow in some places.

Records that still stand today

The measured amounts of fresh snow are still among the highest ever recorded in March in cities such as Zurich, Basel and St. Gallen. In some places, ten times the amount of snow fell on the Central Plateau that ski resorts produce artificially throughout the winter.

An ETH study also provides an astonishing comparison: the subsequent snowmelt could have covered almost all of Switzerland's water requirements for a year.

The 2006 event remains an impressive example of how violently winter can strike back even in March. In other words, spring in Switzerland is sometimes just a snowstorm away.