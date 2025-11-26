The speed camera in Winterthur-Töss was intended to defuse an accident blackspot. Symbolbild: Imago

In just two months, a mobile speed camera in Winterthur-Töss recorded over 11,000 speeding offenders - and brought in over a million francs in revenue for the police. Now the record speed camera has been dismantled.

Dominik Müller

The semi-stationary speed trap in Winterthur-Töss has snapped over 11,000 times in two months. The city police collected just over one million francs. Now the record speed camera has been dismantled, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. This means that one of the most profitable speed cameras in the country is now a thing of the past - at least for Winterthur, these are record figures.

Since September 17, the speed camera had been located at the junction of the A1 highway exit and the main road into the city. 143 drivers have been reported during this period, as a police spokesperson explained to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. Nine others have to answer for gross violations of traffic regulations that pose a "serious risk to the safety of others".

The reason for installing the speed camera was a change in the speed limit on the road in question. Due to a particularly high accident rate, the city council decided in December 2023 to reduce the speed limit there from 80 kilometers per hour to 60 kilometers per hour.

Video on the topic