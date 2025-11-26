Flood of fines in the canton of ZurichRecord speed camera generates one million francs in two months - now it's gone
Dominik Müller
26.11.2025
In just two months, a mobile speed camera in Winterthur-Töss recorded over 11,000 speeding offenders - and brought in over a million francs in revenue for the police. Now the record speed camera has been dismantled.
26.11.2025, 09:19
Dominik Müller
The semi-stationary speed trap in Winterthur-Töss has snapped over 11,000 times in two months. The city police collected just over one million francs. Now the record speed camera has been dismantled, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. This means that one of the most profitable speed cameras in the country is now a thing of the past - at least for Winterthur, these are record figures.
The reason for installing the speed camera was a change in the speed limit on the road in question. Due to a particularly high accident rate, the city council decided in December 2023 to reduce the speed limit there from 80 kilometers per hour to 60 kilometers per hour.