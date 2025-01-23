A large cloud of smoke can currently be seen in Kaiseraugst AG. blue News

Dark smoke can be seen over Kaiseraugst AG on Thursday. The canton warns the population.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in Kaiseraugst AG on Thursday.

The canton of Aargau warns of heavy smoke. Show more

A major fire broke out at the recycling company Thommen AG in the industrial area in Kaiseraugst AG on Thursday afternoon. The emergency services evacuated numerous people, but the police are not aware of any injuries so far. Extinguishing work is still underway.

As a media spokesperson for the Aargau cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency, the fire broke out in a hall on the Bahnhofstrasse site and spread to a second hall.

The fire department was deployed with a large contingent, as was an SBB fire-fighting unit, the spokesman said. The fire-fighting work is continuing. He promised more information later.

The fire caused heavy smoke. The population was asked via the Alertswiss warning app to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The area marked in blue is affected by the heavy smoke. Alertswiss

Pictures published by "20 Minuten" show a large fire. According to an eyewitness, explosions could be heard. The exact cause is still unknown.