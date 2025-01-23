A major fire broke out at the recycling company Thommen AG in the industrial area in Kaiseraugst AG on Thursday afternoon. The emergency services evacuated numerous people, but the police are not aware of any injuries so far. Extinguishing work is still underway.
As a media spokesperson for the Aargau cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency, the fire broke out in a hall on the Bahnhofstrasse site and spread to a second hall.
The fire department was deployed with a large contingent, as was an SBB fire-fighting unit, the spokesman said. The fire-fighting work is continuing. He promised more information later.
The fire caused heavy smoke. The population was asked via the Alertswiss warning app to close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.
Pictures published by "20 Minuten" show a large fire. According to an eyewitness, explosions could be heard. The exact cause is still unknown.