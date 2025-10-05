Zurich SP National Councillor Céline Widmer speaks during the fall session of the Federal Assembly in Bern in September 2024. (Archive) KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer

Because a naturalization applicant was asked to give preferred references of "Swiss citizens by descent", there are now accusations of creating first and second-class citizens.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you An applicant for simplified naturalization was asked to provide references of "Swiss descent".

SP politician Céline Widmer speaks of discrimination and two-tier citizenship.

Thurgau SVP National Councillor Pascal Schmid defends the procedure as unproblematic. Show more

An interpellation by Zurich SP National Councillor Céline Widmer is causing discussion: The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is said to have required a naturalization applicant to provide references "preferably of Swiss citizens by descent", writes theTagesanzeigernewspaper.

The 34-year-old North Macedonian woman in question has been living in Switzerland for six years with her Swiss husband and their two children and meets all the requirements for simplified naturalization. She had given reference persons from her environment, but their names were apparently not considered sufficiently "Swiss".

Widmer criticizes the wording as discriminatory and warns against a "2-class citizenship", as the Federal Constitution places all Swiss citizens on an equal footing. The term "Swiss citizen by descent" irritated Widmer: "What does that even mean in this context? Someone called Meier or Müller? Would a Swiss woman who has never lived in Switzerland be a better reference?"

The Federal Council has not yet responded to her interpellation, and the SEM has not issued a statement while the matter is pending.

Constructed problem or unacceptable demand?

Representatives of the SVP defend the approach. National Councillor Pascal Schmid speaks of a constructed problem and refers to existing distinctions in the Citizenship Act. It is understandable that references should not be recently naturalized. At the same time, he emphasizes that naturalized citizens are not fundamentally excluded as references.

Legal voices take a more critical view of this. Barbara von Rütte, professor of migration law in Bern, considers the SEM's written requirement to be unusual and hardly compatible with the principle of equal treatment. Although many people seeking naturalization try to provide references with traditional Swiss roots on their own initiative, an authority should not explicitly demand this.

The case now raises the broader question of how integration is measured and who can be considered a credible voice on the subject.

The controversy shows how strongly the symbolism of language affects official actions. While some see it as a question of pragmatism, others see it as a relapse into outdated logics of descent. The Federal Council's political response is eagerly awaited - not least because it could set a precedent for future naturalization procedures.