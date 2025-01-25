According to an investigation report by the Department of Economic Affairs, it was hardly possible to carry out professional work at the BWL in some cases. (symbolic image) imago images/YAY Images

A confidential investigation report does not paint a good picture of the Federal Office for National Economic Supply. There were apparently massive problems under the former head. However, specific allegations were deleted.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) was apparently in a serious crisis under the leadership of Hans Häfliger.

This is the conclusion of an investigation report commissioned by the Department of Economic Affairs.

It describes a "highly dysfunctional working atmosphere" and a "climate of fear".

However, all passages in the document containing specific accusations have been deleted, and in some cases entire chapters have been blacked out, as the investigation appears to be flawed. Show more

Hans Häfliger had only been head of the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) for just over a year before the Federal Council announced his resignation in September. Officially, this was for reasons of "professional reorientation". In reality, however, the FONES was apparently in a serious crisis under Häfliger's leadership.

An investigation report commissioned by the Department of Economic Affairs and published in theTages-Anzeigerdescribes a "highly dysfunctional working atmosphere" and a "climate of fear". Employees reported existential fears, sleep disorders and a great reluctance to go to work. Many would avoid the office and prefer to work from home.

In addition, work at a professional level has deteriorated considerably in some cases, as suggestions are ignored and critical questions are no longer asked out of fear. The tone was often inappropriate or even insulting. Emails were used as a means of exerting pressure. The report did not specify whether the conditions were considered bullying.

However, all passages in the document containing specific allegations were deleted, and in some cases entire chapters were blacked out, as the investigation appears to be flawed.

The BWL is currently being managed on an interim basis by Christoph Hartmann, Director of the Federal Office for Civilian Service. The search for a permanent head should be completed by spring.