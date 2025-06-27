In its ruling, the Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen gives the Greek asylum system a bad report card. KEYSTONE

A Turkish asylum seeker prevails before the Federal Administrative Court: Switzerland may not simply send him back to Greece - despite the Dublin III agreement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Administrative Court confirms that there are still systemic shortcomings in the Greek asylum system.

The transfer of asylum seekers to Greece is only lawful after an individual assessment of reasonableness.

In this case, the SEM has breached its duty to investigate and must now carry out additional investigations and make a new decision. Show more

The Federal Administrative Court confirms its case law according to which the asylum system in Greece has systemic deficiencies. The State Secretariat for Migration is therefore not permitted to transfer asylum seekers there without first clarifying the situation in each individual case.

In this specific case, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) did not accept the asylum application of a Turkish national in 2024. Based on the Dublin III Regulation, it ordered his transfer to Greece because he had already been registered there.

The Greek authorities assured the SEM that the person concerned would be given access to the asylum procedure and accommodation - all in accordance with a recommendation made by the European Commission in December 2016. In a ruling published on Friday, the Federal Administrative Court upheld the man's appeal.

"Systemic deficiencies"

In a reference judgment, it stated that its previous case law on the Greek asylum system still applies. It can be assumed that the organization there has systemic deficiencies. The European Court of Human Rights also came to this conclusion in 2011.

According to the Federal Administrative Court, the presumption that all Dublin member states are safe countries does not apply to Greece. However, the transfer of asylum seekers there can be lawful following an individual examination.

In this case, the SEM had breached its duty of investigation by not carrying out such an examination. Merely relying on the assurances of the Greek authorities and a recommendation of the European Commission was not sufficient. This is all the more true as the recommendation dates back to 2016 and the SEM has sent almost no asylum seekers back to Greece in recent years.

The SEM must now carry out additional clarifications and make a new decision. This decision is final and cannot be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.