On a Wednesday afternoon in June, a refuse truck left the road while maneuvering. The driver was uninjured in the accident, but suffered minor injuries when leaving the vehicle. This was reported by the Aargau cantonal police in a press release on Monday.
The accident occurred on June 19, 2025 at 1 p.m. on a steep neighborhood road in Beinwil am See. The 62-year-old driver was shunting at walking pace when he left the road. The front of the truck lifted up.
The driver was uninjured in the accident. However, he fell while getting out of the truck and sustained minor injuries. The two waste loaders, which were on the running board at the rear of the vehicle, were not injured.
Property damage was caused to the refuse truck, a fruit tree and the road furniture. The truck had to be brought back onto the road by a salvage company.