Rega was in constant operation at the weekend. Rega

Sunshine, warmth - and suddenly lots of emergencies: The spring-like weather put Rega under a lot of pressure at the weekend. There were numerous missions, particularly in the mountains.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rega flew around 100 missions throughout Switzerland at the weekend.

The fine weather led to more leisure activities - and correspondingly more accidents.

In Grindelwald, two paraglider pilots collided in mid-air and had to be rescued. Show more

The spring-like weather in Switzerland last weekend meant that Rega was very busy. As the air rescue organization reports, its Operations Centre coordinated around 100 missions to help people in distress on Saturday and Sunday.

The increase is directly linked to the mild temperatures. Many people took advantage of the sunny weather for excursions, sports or activities in the mountains. The range of missions was correspondingly broad: the helicopter crews were called out after sports and mountain accidents, traffic accidents and acute medical emergencies, among other things.

Typical for this time of year is the mixture of spring conditions in the lowlands and wintry conditions in the mountains. This combination repeatedly leads to tricky situations, for example when hikers are surprised by snow or winter sports enthusiasts find themselves in difficult terrain.

The Rega crews also had to evacuate blocked people from impassable terrain and transport numerous patients to hospitals. Transfer flights between various clinics were also part of the mission program.

Collision during a paragliding competition

One mission in Grindelwald was particularly spectacular. Two pilots collided in the air during a paragliding competition on Saturday afternoon.

Both were able to deploy their parachutes and landed on a snowfield. The Rega crews from Sion and Erstfeld treated the injured women at the scene and then flew them to hospital.

Rega would like to point out that the number of missions it carries out is heavily dependent on the weather, leisure activities and the number of people and tourists traveling. On sunny weekends in particular, the number of missions regularly increases significantly.