Rega flew more than 100 missions over the Whitsun weekend.

Over the Whitsun weekend, Rega Air-Rescue was called out more than 100 times in Switzerland. Rega jets also brought patients from the USA and Canada back to Switzerland.

Most frequently, the air-rescue service was called out to transport acutely ill patients to hospital.

Rega was requested most frequently for acutely ill people over the Whitsun weekend. These people were in need of medical assistance by air and rapid and gentle transportation to hospital, as Rega reported on Whit Monday. However, the range of missions also included traffic, sports and mountain accidents, as well as so-called preventive missions. During these missions, people were rescued uninjured or only slightly injured from dangerous situations.

Compared to the previous year, Rega flew slightly fewer missions. In 2024, there were over 140 missions, as Rega reported.

Rega was not only on missions in Switzerland, but also abroad. On Sunday, a Rega ambulance jet returned to Zurich from Saint Petersburg in the USA with a patient, and on the same day, the other Rega jets took off from Edmonton in Canada and Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They also brought patients back to Switzerland from there.