Rega was requested most frequently for acutely ill people over the Whitsun weekend. These people were in need of medical assistance by air and rapid and gentle transportation to hospital, as Rega reported on Whit Monday. However, the range of missions also included traffic, sports and mountain accidents, as well as so-called preventive missions. During these missions, people were rescued uninjured or only slightly injured from dangerous situations.
Compared to the previous year, Rega flew slightly fewer missions. In 2024, there were over 140 missions, as Rega reported.
Rega was not only on missions in Switzerland, but also abroad. On Sunday, a Rega ambulance jet returned to Zurich from Saint Petersburg in the USA with a patient, and on the same day, the other Rega jets took off from Edmonton in Canada and Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina. They also brought patients back to Switzerland from there.