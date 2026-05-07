Spectacular Rega rescue from Lake Thun On the flight back to base, a Rega crew on Lake Thun discovers a motorboat going in circles. Image: Rega A short time later, it breaks through a fence and races inland. Image: Rega The boat hurtles along the lakeside path and comes to a halt in some bushes. Image: Rega The three people, who had been on board the boat shortly before, were floating in Lake Thun. Image: Rega A professional fisherman, guided by Rega with hand signals, picks up the shipwrecked men on his boat. Image: Rega After first aid, the hypothermic victims are taken to hospital and the emergency services discuss what they have just accomplished. Image: Rega Spectacular Rega rescue from Lake Thun On the flight back to base, a Rega crew on Lake Thun discovers a motorboat going in circles. Image: Rega A short time later, it breaks through a fence and races inland. Image: Rega The boat hurtles along the lakeside path and comes to a halt in some bushes. Image: Rega The three people, who had been on board the boat shortly before, were floating in Lake Thun. Image: Rega A professional fisherman, guided by Rega with hand signals, picks up the shipwrecked men on his boat. Image: Rega After first aid, the hypothermic victims are taken to hospital and the emergency services discuss what they have just accomplished. Image: Rega

A runaway motorboat shooting out over Lake Thun, three shipwrecked people, a Rega crew that happens to be flying by and a professional fisherman: these are the elements of a spectacular rescue.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Rega crew accidentally discovers a motorboat circling uncontrollably on Lake Thun, which runs aground shortly afterwards.

One of the three passengers who had gone overboard calls for rescue while swimming, enabling the helicopter crew to find them.

A professional fisherman, piloted by Rega, pulls the three people onto his boat.

How the motorboat accident occurred has not yet been officially clarified. Show more

A coincidence marks the beginning of a rescue operation that even Rega rarely experiences.

One after the other: Yesterday, Wednesday, a Rega crew was flying back to its base in Wilderswil, between Lake Brienz and Lake Thun, after a mission from the Inselspital in Berne. On the latter, they discovered by chance, as the press release states, a motorboat sailing in circles at high speed, which a little later broke through a fence in the water, shot out over a path along the shore and came to a halt in the bushes.

The first question the crew ask themselves is: Is or was someone on board? To find out, the pilot drops a paramedic off at the stranded motorboat and immediately takes off again so that the other crew members can search the lake for anyone who may have gone overboard.

Rega guides fishermen to the shipwrecked

At the same time, a man swimming in Lake Thun manages to dial the emergency number 1414 and describe his approximate location. Thanks to this information, the helicopter crew discover the three people swimming in the 15-degree lake.

The Rega professionals spot a professional fisherman not far from the shipwrecked men, fly up to him and give him hand signals to follow them. They lead him to the three boat passengers, whom he immediately pulls on board.

Shortly afterwards, the Lake Thun Rescue Service and the Bern Police arrive at the scene of the accident. Rega had called them out after receiving the emergency call.

Once ashore, the three hypothermic castaways were given initial medical treatment and then taken to the nearest hospital for monitoring.

It is not clear from the Rega statement how it came about that their boat had been sailing without them and that they were in the lake instead of on board. The course of the accident is the subject of an investigation, as the Bern cantonal police wrote in response to an inquiry from blue News. No further information is available at this time.

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