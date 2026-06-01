The regional broadcaster "La Télé" devoted an average of 296 minutes to local news every week. This was the result of a program analysis in 2025 (archive image) Keystone

For the first time, all licensed regional television stations fulfilled the minimum requirement of their information mandate in 2025, as announced by the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) on Monday. The local radio stations had already fulfilled their mandate in the previous year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 13 television broadcasters surveyed aired an average of 5 hours and 12 minutes of regional content per week in 2025, more than doubling the prescribed minimum duration.

According to the mandate, all local radio stations and regional television stations that receive public funding must broadcast at least 150 minutes of relevant news from their region. Relevant topics include politics, business, society, culture, education and sport with a regional focus.

As the local radio stations had already met the requirement in 2024, all stations have now fulfilled their mandate for the first time since the program analyses began in 2020. The study was conducted by Publicom AG on behalf of OFCOM.