Accident in Crans-Montana On New Year's Eve, Crans-Montana in Valais was the scene of one of the biggest fire disasters ever seen in Switzerland. According to the authorities, at least 40 people died and over 100 people were injured, some of them seriously. Image: AFP The catastrophe occurred in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am when a fire broke out. Image: AFP The investigation is in full swing. It is not yet clear what caused the accident. Image: AFP Investigations into the cause of the fire are in full swing. Image: sda The police are calling it a "serious incident". Image: Keystone/Alessandro Della Valle The authorities have ruled out an assassination attempt in Crans-Montana VS. Image: sda The area around the bar in question is cordoned off. Image: sda This is what the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS looks like from the inside. Image: Tripadvisor Residents and visitors to Crans-Montana are in shock. Image: Keystone/Police Cantonale Valaisanne The first pictures of the inside of the bar only emerged on Thursday lunchtime. Image: AP The affected bar "Le Constellation" is located in the center of Crans-Montana. Image: sda

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, the identification of the victims has begun. The bodies are so badly burned that it could take days to identify them. Parents of missing youngsters are desperately asking for information about their family members on social media.

Following the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, which left at least 40 people dead, the difficult task of identifying the victims began on Friday.

In addition, 115 people were injured in the fire, many of them seriously.

According to the authorities, the identification of the victims will take "some time".

Parents and friends of missing young people are now desperately appealing on social media for information about their family members. Show more

Following the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, which left at least 40 people dead, the difficult task of identifying the victims began on Friday. The bodies were so badly burnt that it could take days to find out the names of all the victims, the Swiss authorities announced ‍.

In addition, 115 people were injured in the fire, many of them seriously. There is currently very little detailed information on the victims. However, it can be assumed that many young people were harmed in the disaster. "These are young patients. On average, they are between 16 and 26 years old," Claire Charmet, Director of Lausanne University Hospital, told "24 heures".

According to Mathias Reynard, President of the Valais government, it will take "some time" to identify the victims. This is a "terrible" time for the families affected, he admitted at a press conference in Sion on Thursday evening.

People cry in front of the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS after the fire disaster on New Year's Eve. Picture: Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Calls on social media

Parents and friends of missing teenagers are now desperately appealing on social media for information about their family members. "My 15-year-old sister is missing. We have no news since the fire in the bar in Crans-Montana," reads a story posted on Instagram, according to "20 Minuten". The girl was there with three friends who are also missing. The author of the post asked people for information and their help, it continued.

In another post mentioned by "20 Minuten", a young man is shown. He has been missing since the fire in Crans-Montana. "If you have seen him after 1.30 a.m. or know where he was taken, please contact me. Three of his friends are also missing," said the author.

According to Italian sources, Italians are among the dead and injured. Giovanni Tamburi from Bologna is among the missing, reports Blick. His mother has launched an appeal to find her son. "We are calling all the hospitals, but nobody knows anything, especially as those who have been admitted are in a terrible condition," she told the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica". The 16-year-old had gone on vacation to Crans-Montana with his father, who owns a house in Switzerland.

Missing from Italy

The 16-year-old Emanuele Galeppini is also missing, it added. He is also said to have spent New Year's Eve with friends in the "Le Constellation" bar. His family have not heard from him since the fire disaster and are now desperately waiting for clues, "Blick" quotes from the Italian newspaper "Genova Today".

According to "20 Minuten", the profile "Crans Montana Avis de Recherche" was created on "Instagram". It is intended to help with the search for relatives of missing persons and then be closed again.

A helpline has been set up for relatives, people close to the victims, people with minor injuries and witnesses: 0848 112 117.