The former Gamsenried landfill site in Valais at the beginning of 2023. The Swiss Federal Audit Office criticizes the lack of an overall remediation project for the planned clean-up. Archivbild: Keystone

The Gamsenried landfill site in Valais has been considered an urgent remediation case for over a decade. A report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office shows that neither the canton nor the federal government have a clear strategy.

The remediation of the Gamsenried toxic waste landfill, which stretches between Visp and Brig in Valais, remains an unresolved problem. Despite the declaration of urgency in 2011, there is still no comprehensive planning or cost estimate.

In a recent report, the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) criticized the lack of coordination and the unclear management of the project. The landfill, which was used by Lonza between 1918 and 1978, is the largest contaminated landfill in Switzerland and covers an area of 290,000 square meters.

The canton of Valais plans to tackle the remediation in stages, depending on the risk to the groundwater. Christine Genolet-Leubin, head of the Valais Department of the Environment, explained to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper that the pollutants are not evenly distributed and that different methods are therefore required.

Sealing wall in planning

A 1.3-kilometre-long sealing wall is to be built from 2026 to protect the groundwater. This measure has already been postponed several times.

The company Lonza has set aside CHF 398 million for the remediation and signed a guarantee of CHF 150 million with the canton of Valais. Nevertheless, the total costs are unclear and there is no uniform strategy.

Criticism of federal offices

The SFAO criticizes the fact that the Federal Roads, Environment and Transport Offices are not sufficiently coordinated. Each agency only informs itself about the project and only acts in accordance with its legal basis when requested to do so. This approach makes coordinated and concerted action on the part of the federal government impossible.

The future of the landfill remains uncertain, as many questions remain unanswered. The SFAO recommends a comprehensive risk analysis and the creation of a supervisory concept.