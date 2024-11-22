The Chuv University Hospital in Lausanne, Vaud. (archive picture) Bild: Keystone

There are grievances at the Chuv University Hospital in Lausanne. This is noticeable in the determination of salaries, bonuses and promotions for administrative staff.

Two audits and an administrative investigation have concluded that there is a lack of control and validation in some areas, the canton of Vaud wrote in a press release on Friday. It was found that "practices sometimes do not comply with the law on personnel of the State of Vaud, to which the Chuv is subject".

The human resources department of the Vaud University Hospital "has received more promotions, bonuses, allowances, etc. than other areas of the Chuv and the rest of the administration, and to a considerable extent", the communiqué continues. The nursing staff have not benefited in any way from these advantages, Sonia Arnal, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSAS), told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

Disciplinary action

According to the Department of Health, which is headed by SP state councillor Rebecca Ruiz, disciplinary measures are being taken against several people within the HR department. However, there are currently no indications that would justify criminal charges.

"Analyses are still being carried out. It is therefore not possible at this stage to disclose how many people are affected by these measures," Arnal continued. It is also difficult to quantify the total amount of overpayments.

The two audits were carried out by the cantonal audit office. Former cantonal judge Jean-François Meylan has been in charge of the administrative investigation since June.

