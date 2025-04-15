The impresario René Beyer has died. Uhren Beyer Screenshot

René Beyer, owner of the traditional watch and jewelry store Beyer on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, passed away on Monday at the age of 61.

Lea Oetiker

Beyer Uhren & Juwelen on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich is the oldest watch store in the world. Founded in 1760, the family business has been in the hands of the eighth generation since 1996.

René Beyer was the eighth generation to run the family business and played a key role in shaping it with numerous media appearances.

Beyer's sister Muriel Zahn-Beyer is taking over the business. She has already been managing director for almost a year.