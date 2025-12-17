A flood of e-mails apparently almost paralyzed the Federal Parliament: following a decision by the National Council, around 500,000 messages poured onto the parliamentary servers within hours. Civic activists speak of a limit that has been exceeded.

The National Council has rowed back in the dispute over an additional million francs to combat gender-based violence. The decision was preceded by a fierce protest: While activists demonstrated on the streets, a digital wave rolled into the Federal Parliament. According to parliamentary services, around 500,000 emails were sent to members of the National Council and Council of States within a short space of time. The unusually high number led to bottlenecks during the winter session.

The extent of the problem was made public by Benjamin Roduit, a member of the National Council from the Valais. He submitted a question for Question Time and criticized e-mails as pressure to vote as "unacceptable" because, in his opinion, they "severely hindered" parliamentary work. Roduit told blue News that the IT service was only able to get the situation under control with additional measures. The action was deliberately organized and was intended to exert pressure on ongoing votes.

Roduit explains that his own mailbox was at times barely usable following the feedback from citizens on the National Council's "no" vote. He had received over 800 messages and no longer had access to emails from the Federal Administration. "They prevented me from carrying out my work normally," he writes. Filters or automatic replies were not enough. Protection rules were only possible with the support of the IT service, but these would not have intercepted all emails.

Criticism from SVP, FDP and center

The administrative delegation confirms the order of magnitude. Around 500,000 e-mails were involved. Although the content was harmless, the volume could have "endangered the functionality of the systems". Technical and operational measures were taken to limit the flood. At the same time, a balance had to be struck between freedom of expression and the protection of the IT infrastructure, the parliamentary services wrote.

Background on the topic of femicide According to the federal government, domestic, sexualized and gender-based violence is a serious social problem in Switzerland. For the year 2025, the Confederation speaks of an "alarming number of femicides".

Femicides are deliberate killings of women committed because of their gender or their role in a partnership or family. Such acts are often linked to ideas of power and control in relationships. In this context, experts speak of a hegemonic male understanding of roles.

Women's organizations criticize the fact that violence against women in Switzerland has not yet been systematically and uniformly recorded. With additional funding, national statistics could be compiled to better identify patterns and develop targeted prevention measures.

A study carried out by the University of St. Gallen on behalf of the federal government concludes that the causes of violence against women are complex. Male perpetrators of foreign origin are overrepresented in the statistics. However, a one-sided focus on origin falls short, as violence against women occurs in all population groups. Show more

In parliament, the campaign was met with criticism from all parties, especially from the middle classes. Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger, a member of the Council of States from the center, spoke of "a thousand times the same content" and of political marketing that had no place in the Council of States. The majority of the National Council's Finance Committee also rejected the mail campaign, as FDP National Councillor Peter Schilliger said. SVP National Councillor Sandra Sollberger even spoke in parliament of an "aggressive form of cyberattack".

Wermuth sees other problems

SP National Councillor Min Li Marti disagreed with this. She raised the question of whether it is not "part of our job as politicians to deal with letters from citizens". She could understand why the emails were considered annoying.

SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth admitted during the debate that the campaign tools used had been received "not very 'amused'" and that it was debatable. The crucial question, however, was a different one: "Why is there so much anger and incomprehension in this country about parliament's financial policy in this area that half a million people have signed a petition to this effect within a few days?"